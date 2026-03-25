Pull for Warriors

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
-Breakfast and coffee/juice
-Lunch
-RF will assign you a team unless you request a pairing
You provide:
-Shotgun and ammo
-Eye, ear & skin protection
-signed PPGC waiver (sent by email)
Four individual shooters registered and paid for by one buyer.
You provide:
-Shotgun and ammo
-Eye, ear & skin protection
-signed PPGC waiver (sent by email)
For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull
This sponsorship includes 1 team of 4 shooters. We'll contact you to register your four shooters.
For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull
This sponsorship includes 1 shooter registration. We'll contact you to register your 1 shooter
We will feature your logo on various channels/platforms in the run-up to the event. We'll contact you to request your logo and the web address you'd like your QR code to direct our participants to when they scan your stand sign.
For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull
We'll contact you to request your logo and the web address you'd like your QR code to direct our participants to when they scan your stand sign.
For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull
We'll contact you to request your logo and the web address you'd like your QR code to direct our participants to when they scan your stand sign.
For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull
We'll contact you to request your logo and the web address you'd like your QR code to direct our participants to when they scan your stand sign.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!