Remount Foundation

Hosted by

Remount Foundation

About this event

Pull for Warriors

450 S Franceville Coal Mine Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80929, USA

Individual Shooter Registration
$150

Includes:

-Breakfast and coffee/juice

-Lunch

-RF will assign you a team unless you request a pairing


You provide:

-Shotgun and ammo

-Eye, ear & skin protection

-signed PPGC waiver (sent by email)

Team of Four Shooters Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four individual shooters registered and paid for by one buyer.


You provide:

-Shotgun and ammo

-Eye, ear & skin protection

-signed PPGC waiver (sent by email)


Sponsorship: Platinum
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull


This sponsorship includes 1 team of 4 shooters. We'll contact you to register your four shooters.

Sponsorship: Gold
$1,000

For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull


This sponsorship includes 1 shooter registration. We'll contact you to register your 1 shooter


We will feature your logo on various channels/platforms in the run-up to the event. We'll contact you to request your logo and the web address you'd like your QR code to direct our participants to when they scan your stand sign.

Sponsorship: Silver
$500

For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull


We'll contact you to request your logo and the web address you'd like your QR code to direct our participants to when they scan your stand sign.

Sponsorship: Bronze
$250

For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull


We'll contact you to request your logo and the web address you'd like your QR code to direct our participants to when they scan your stand sign.

Sponsorship: Stand
$150

For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull


We'll contact you to request your logo and the web address you'd like your QR code to direct our participants to when they scan your stand sign.

Sponsorship: Team
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull

Sponsorship: Warrior
$150

For details, refer to the Sponsorship PDF at https://remountfoundation.org/pull

Add a donation for Remount Foundation

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