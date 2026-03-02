Pullman Christian School
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Pullman Christian School

About this event

Sales closed

Pullman Christian School's Silent Auction - Online

Pick-up location

345 SW Kimball Dr, Pullman, WA 99163, USA

Smoke, Sizzle, Serve item
Smoke, Sizzle, Serve
$185

Starting bid

Pro-series Smoker Digital thermometers, 9-piece BBQ knife set, Weber grill

Connected & Charged item
Connected & Charged
$150

Starting bid

Echo Dot, 4-Piece wireless charging desk organizer, Digital photo frame

Go Cougs! Tailgate Pack item
Go Cougs! Tailgate Pack
$150

Starting bid

WSU home banner, $20 and $25 Chipotle gift cards, All-weather cornhole set, $100 Crimson & Gray gift card

Home Sweet Home item
Home Sweet Home
$120

Starting bid

Heated blanket, $100 Petite Plates gift voucher, 2 sets of 2 napkins, 2 hand towels, water-resistant tablecloth, Set of 8 place mats, Washington cutting board, Teddy bear, Rejoice Always sign

Hike, Hydrate, & Praise item
Hike, Hydrate, & Praise
$120

Starting bid

$25 Big Five Gift Card, $50 Tri-State Gift Card, Power In The Blood Sweatshirt, 2 Contigo Water Bottles, 2 Cutter insect sprays, 3 Contigo Mini Water Bottles, Butane Travel Stove

Meats & Treats From The Palouse item
Meats & Treats From The Palouse
$185

Starting bid

$200 WSU beef gift certificate, Washington cutting board, $100 Petite Plates gift voucher, Le Cadeaux cheese board with cheese knife

Board & Bite item
Board & Bite
$90

Starting bid

Le Cadeaux cheese board with cheese knife set, $150 Lodgepole gift card

Date Night and More! item
Date Night and More!
$240

Starting bid

2 Martinelli's sparkling cider bottles, $40 Chipotle gift card, $50 Applebee's gift card, $60 Karma Indian gift card, $20 Taco Bell gift card, $40 Village Center gift card, $20 Panda Express gift card, $40 Mongolian BBQ gift card, $100 Larissa's Apron gift card

Sun, Sand, & Smoothies item
Sun, Sand, & Smoothies
$250

Starting bid

Double-Decker utility wagon, Magic Bullet blender, Bogg bag

Antique Doll Estate item
Antique Doll Estate
$50

Starting bid

Antique 3-Story custom dollhouse

The Kernel Kingdom item
The Kernel Kingdom
$90

Starting bid

Popcorn machine, Popcorn bags, Popcorn measuring utensils, Whole grain popping corn, Movie theater butter topping oil, stainless steel shaker, Popcorn holders

Picture Perfect Moments item
Picture Perfect Moments
$100

Starting bid

"The Mini" photo session gift certificate, Artikl digital greeting card

Celebrate in Style item
Celebrate in Style
$100

Starting bid

Custom hand-painted party banner, Pullman Fire Department birthday party certificate

Brush Up Your Space item
Brush Up Your Space
$500

Starting bid

Paint and Professionla Labor provided to pant one room (up to 250 square feet) including walls, ceilings, and trim or 1,000 credited for exterior bid.

Play with the Pro golf package! item
Play with the Pro golf package!
$150

Starting bid

Golf Towel, Tees, Golf Balls, Two Scorecards, and a Palouse Ridge Certificate: Golf For 2 With Cart - Play With Pro (On-course instruction)

A Photo Session with Endless options! item
A Photo Session with Endless options!
$75

Starting bid

A 30 minute photo session with endless options!

A Weekend Away! item
A Weekend Away!
$400

Starting bid

The perfect lakeside retreat with a weekend at the Sunrise Cottage! Join us June 26, 27, and 28th 2026, with a 2 bedroom, + loft sleeping space for up to 6 people! (960.00+ tax total value)

Rolling Hills Eye Care item
Rolling Hills Eye Care
$75

Starting bid

Rolling Hills Eye Care's comprehensive Eye Health and Vision Exam Certificate.

Yeti Adventure item
Yeti Adventure
$140

Starting bid

26 oz Yeti Rambler, Yeti Hopper, and Yeti Zipper lubricant

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!