Pullman Christian School's Silent Auction - Online

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Starting bid
Pro-series Smoker Digital thermometers, 9-piece BBQ knife set, Weber grill
Starting bid
Echo Dot, 4-Piece wireless charging desk organizer, Digital photo frame
Starting bid
WSU home banner, $20 and $25 Chipotle gift cards, All-weather cornhole set, $100 Crimson & Gray gift card
Starting bid
Heated blanket, $100 Petite Plates gift voucher, 2 sets of 2 napkins, 2 hand towels, water-resistant tablecloth, Set of 8 place mats, Washington cutting board, Teddy bear, Rejoice Always sign
Starting bid
$25 Big Five Gift Card, $50 Tri-State Gift Card, Power In The Blood Sweatshirt, 2 Contigo Water Bottles, 2 Cutter insect sprays, 3 Contigo Mini Water Bottles, Butane Travel Stove
Starting bid
$200 WSU beef gift certificate, Washington cutting board, $100 Petite Plates gift voucher, Le Cadeaux cheese board with cheese knife
Starting bid
Le Cadeaux cheese board with cheese knife set, $150 Lodgepole gift card
Starting bid
2 Martinelli's sparkling cider bottles, $40 Chipotle gift card, $50 Applebee's gift card, $60 Karma Indian gift card, $20 Taco Bell gift card, $40 Village Center gift card, $20 Panda Express gift card, $40 Mongolian BBQ gift card, $100 Larissa's Apron gift card
Starting bid
Double-Decker utility wagon, Magic Bullet blender, Bogg bag
Starting bid
Antique 3-Story custom dollhouse
Starting bid
Popcorn machine, Popcorn bags, Popcorn measuring utensils, Whole grain popping corn, Movie theater butter topping oil, stainless steel shaker, Popcorn holders
Starting bid
"The Mini" photo session gift certificate, Artikl digital greeting card
Starting bid
Custom hand-painted party banner, Pullman Fire Department birthday party certificate
Starting bid
Paint and Professionla Labor provided to pant one room (up to 250 square feet) including walls, ceilings, and trim or 1,000 credited for exterior bid.
Starting bid
Golf Towel, Tees, Golf Balls, Two Scorecards, and a Palouse Ridge Certificate: Golf For 2 With Cart - Play With Pro (On-course instruction)
Starting bid
A 30 minute photo session with endless options!
Starting bid
The perfect lakeside retreat with a weekend at the Sunrise Cottage! Join us June 26, 27, and 28th 2026, with a 2 bedroom, + loft sleeping space for up to 6 people! (960.00+ tax total value)
Starting bid
Rolling Hills Eye Care's comprehensive Eye Health and Vision Exam Certificate.
Starting bid
26 oz Yeti Rambler, Yeti Hopper, and Yeti Zipper lubricant
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