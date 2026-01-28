Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.-Lambda Phi Omega Chapter

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Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.-Lambda Phi Omega Chapter

About this event

Pump & Pearls Ad Package- LPO Sorors ONLY

Business Ad item
Business Ad
$50

We are offering a limited opportunity for LPO Members only with businesses to participate in our Pumps & Pearls Advertising Package. For an investment of $50, advertisers will receive:

·         Logo placement on an event banner displayed prominently at the venue

·         Digital screen exposure throughout the evening

·         Inclusion in a digital ad booklet, accessible via QR code, featuring your logo and a direct link to your website or social media

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.-Lambda Phi Omega Chapter

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