Pump & Pearls Ad Package- LPO Sorors ONLY

About this event
We are offering a limited opportunity for LPO Members only with businesses to participate in our Pumps & Pearls Advertising Package. For an investment of $50, advertisers will receive:
· Logo placement on an event banner displayed prominently at the venue
· Digital screen exposure throughout the evening
· Inclusion in a digital ad booklet, accessible via QR code, featuring your logo and a direct link to your website or social media
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