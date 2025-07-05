Pumpkin Festival at Jackson's Orchard

Hosted by
About this event
Bowling Green, KY 42101, USA
Basic Bracelet @$15.00 per person Includes… • Admission to our Play Area – including The Cider Slider, our 60 foot slide, tire crawl and straw maze • 1 Hayride to the Pumpkin Patch & Cornfield Maze (approx 45 minutes) • 1 visit to the Petting Zoo including one cup of feed • 1 visit to the Wood Craft Stand • 1 visit to your choice of the Moonwalk, Face Painting or Hair Painting stand
Deluxe Bracelet @$22.00 per person Includes… • Admission to our Play Area – including The Cider Slider, our 60 foot slide, tire crawl and straw maze • 1 Hayride to the Pumpkin Patch & Cornfield Maze • 1 visit to the Petting Zoo including one cup of feed • 1 visit to the Moonwalk • 1 visit to the Pony Ride • 1 visit to the Wood Craft Stand • 1 visit to your choice of the Face Painting or Hair Painting stand
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!