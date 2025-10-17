Tiny Hooves Sanctuary

Hosted by

Tiny Hooves Sanctuary

About this event

Sales closed

Pumpkin Palooza 2025 Online Auction

Handmade Pumpkin Palooza 2025 Quilt item
Handmade Pumpkin Palooza 2025 Quilt item
Handmade Pumpkin Palooza 2025 Quilt item
Handmade Pumpkin Palooza 2025 Quilt
$40

Starting bid

70 in x 57 in

This beautiful handmade quilt has multiple Halloween images on the front and "Tiny Hooves Pumpkin Palooza" on the back.

A perfect way to support our mission and stay cozy at the same time.


*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.

Tiny Hooves Gift Package item
Tiny Hooves Gift Package item
Tiny Hooves Gift Package item
Tiny Hooves Gift Package
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100

Show your support for Tiny Hooves and farm animal sanctuaries!

Inclues:

  • 2026 Tiny Hooves 12-month calendar
  • 25th Anniversary T-shirt in black or navy - in your size
  • Hike for Hooves beanie
  • 1 bar Tiny Hooves Sparkling Citrus Soap - made by Perennial Soaps
  • 25th Anniversary Notebook
  • 2 animal themed pens
  • 5 Tiny Hooves Stickers
  • 1 Tiny Hooves Magnet
  • 2 large buttons
  • 2 small buttons

*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.

Perennial Soaps Gift Card item
Perennial Soaps Gift Card item
Perennial Soaps Gift Card item
Perennial Soaps Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Choose all your favorites - or discover your new favorite vegan soap and body care local business!

Perennial Soaps is one of our cherished partners - check out our "give back" bar and support our mission with every purchase.
https://perennialsoaps.com/products/giveback-bar-tiny-hooves-sanctuary


*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.

Zaara & Tavie 14 x 11 Canvas item
Zaara & Tavie 14 x 11 Canvas
$20

Starting bid

14 x 11 Canvas of our mini donkeys Zaara and her friend Tavie who were rescued together from a hoarding and neglect case.


Read more about them here:
https://www.tinyhooves.org/ourminidonkeyfamily


*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.

Pebbles 20 x 16 Canvas item
Pebbles 20 x 16 Canvas
$20

Starting bid

20 x 16 Canvas of our very own mini donkey Pebbles who was rescued from a hoarding and neglect case.


Read more about Pebbles or sponsor her here:
https://www.tinyhooves.org/pebbles


*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!