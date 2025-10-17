Pumpkin Palooza 2025 Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
70 in x 57 in
This beautiful handmade quilt has multiple Halloween images on the front and "Tiny Hooves Pumpkin Palooza" on the back.
A perfect way to support our mission and stay cozy at the same time.
*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Show your support for Tiny Hooves and farm animal sanctuaries!
Inclues:
*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.
Starting bid
Choose all your favorites - or discover your new favorite vegan soap and body care local business!
Perennial Soaps is one of our cherished partners - check out our "give back" bar and support our mission with every purchase.
https://perennialsoaps.com/products/giveback-bar-tiny-hooves-sanctuary
*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.
Starting bid
14 x 11 Canvas of our mini donkeys Zaara and her friend Tavie who were rescued together from a hoarding and neglect case.
Read more about them here:
https://www.tinyhooves.org/ourminidonkeyfamily
*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.
Starting bid
20 x 16 Canvas of our very own mini donkey Pebbles who was rescued from a hoarding and neglect case.
Read more about Pebbles or sponsor her here:
https://www.tinyhooves.org/pebbles
*Winning bidder agrees to pay shipping for this item.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!