Pumpkin Party in the Park 2025 Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this raffle
Build your own fun & spooky display for our Haunted Trail Walk, which can include your business name and logo. (The Haunted Trail Walk will be placed along the Ice Age Trail next to the library and leading into Nixon Park. For more information on past Haunted Trail Walk displays, please email Emily Doty at [email protected].)
The Hartland Lakeside Education Foundation is seeking vehicle participants for the Trunk or Treat event taking place in the library's parking lot on the day of the Pumpkin Party from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. (Set up starts at 3:30 pm.) For more information on Trunk or Treat, please email Mallory Kaul at [email protected].
Your business's name will be listed on the event flyer and in all online marketing as a sponsor.
Your business's name will be listed on the event flyer and in all online marketing, the sponsor banner attached to the Fine Arts Center in Nixon Park, and on the back of event t-shirts.
Your business's name will be listed on the event flyer and in all online marketing. Your business's logo will be included on the sponsor banner attached to the Fine Arts Center in Nixon Park, and on the back of event t-shirts (small logo).
Your business's name will be listed on the event flyer and in all online marketing. Your business's logo will be included on the sponsor banner attached to the Fine Arts Center in Nixon Park, and on the back of event t-shirts (medium logo). Your business's logo will also be included on the large event banners placed throughout Hartland.
Your business's name will be listed on the event flyer and in all online marketing. Your business's logo will be included on the sponsor banner attached to the Fine Arts Center in Nixon Park, and on the back of event t-shirts (featured large logo). Your business's logo will also be included on the large event banners placed throughout Hartland. Additionally, your business will be announced as one of the presenting sponsors throughout the afternoon and evening at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!