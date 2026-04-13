Hosted by

Friends Of The Hartland Library Inc

About this raffle

Pumpkin Party in the Park 2026 Sponsorship

Build Your Own Haunted Trail Walk Display
Free

Build your own fun & spooky display for our Haunted Trail Walk, which can include your business name and logo. (The Haunted Trail Walk will be placed along the Ice Age Trail next to the library and leading into Nixon Park. For more information on past Haunted Trail Walk displays, please email Emily Doty at [email protected].)

Trunk or Treat Participation
Free

The Hartland Lakeside Education Foundation is seeking vehicle participants for the Trunk or Treat event taking place in the library's parking lot on the day of the Pumpkin Party from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. (Set up starts at 3:30 pm.) For more information on Trunk or Treat, please email Mallory Kaul at [email protected].

S'more Sponsorship
$100

This sponsorship will include:

  • Business/organization listed on sponsor banner
  • Business/organization listed on event flyer
Pumpkin Sponsorship
$250

This sponsorship will include:

  • Business/organization logo on sponsor banner
  • Business/organization listed on event flyer
Squash Sponsorship
$500

This sponsorship will include:

  • Business/organization logo on sponsor banner
  • Business/organization logo on event flyer
  • Business/organization listed on back of volunteer/staff t-shirts
Caramel Apple Sponsorship
$1,000

This sponsorship will include:

  • Business/organization logo on sponsor banner
  • Business/organization logo on event flyer
  • Business/organization logo on back of volunteer/staff t-shirts
Bonfire Sponsorship (Presenting Sponsor)
$2,000

Your business/organization will be recognized as the Presenting Sponsor of the Pumpkin Party in the Park. As our Presenting Sponsor, your business/organization will be featured prominently as "Presented by [Sponsor Name]", ensuring maximum visibility and community recognition.


This sponsorship will include:

  • Business announced by emcee throughout the entire night
  • Logo included on ALL event banners and flyers
  • Logo on the back of volunteer and staff t-shirts
  • VIP area for movie viewing with space for 20 seats

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