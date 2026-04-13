Pumpkin Party in the Park 2026 Sponsorship

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About this raffle
Build your own fun & spooky display for our Haunted Trail Walk, which can include your business name and logo. (The Haunted Trail Walk will be placed along the Ice Age Trail next to the library and leading into Nixon Park. For more information on past Haunted Trail Walk displays, please email Emily Doty at [email protected].)
The Hartland Lakeside Education Foundation is seeking vehicle participants for the Trunk or Treat event taking place in the library's parking lot on the day of the Pumpkin Party from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. (Set up starts at 3:30 pm.) For more information on Trunk or Treat, please email Mallory Kaul at [email protected].
This sponsorship will include:
This sponsorship will include:
This sponsorship will include:
This sponsorship will include:
Your business/organization will be recognized as the Presenting Sponsor of the Pumpkin Party in the Park. As our Presenting Sponsor, your business/organization will be featured prominently as "Presented by [Sponsor Name]", ensuring maximum visibility and community recognition.
This sponsorship will include:
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