Pumpkin Patch 2025 Ticket Sales

Hosted by
About this event
Tickets can be used for class basket raffle, games, concessions, and other select activities. Tickets CANNOT be used for buying pumpkins or for food truck purchases.
Tickets can be used for class basket raffle, games, concessions, and other select activities. Tickets CANNOT be used for buying pumpkins or for food truck purchases.
Tickets can be used for class basket raffle, games, concessions, and other select activities. Tickets CANNOT be used for buying pumpkins or for food truck purchases.
Each voucher is good for one pumpkin.
Wristbands are good for unlimited games and entries on inflatables. Wristbands CANNOT be used for dunk tank or food purchases.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!