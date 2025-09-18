Agnes L. Smith PTA

Hosted by

Agnes L. Smith PTA

About this event

Pumpkin Patch 2025 Ticket Sales

770 17th St

Huntington Beach, CA 92648, USA

Tickets - 5 Pack
$5

Tickets can be used for class basket raffle, games, concessions, and other select activities. Tickets CANNOT be used for buying pumpkins or for food truck purchases.

Tickets -10 Pack
$10

Tickets can be used for class basket raffle, games, concessions, and other select activities. Tickets CANNOT be used for buying pumpkins or for food truck purchases.

Tickets - 25 Pack
$20

Tickets can be used for class basket raffle, games, concessions, and other select activities. Tickets CANNOT be used for buying pumpkins or for food truck purchases.

Pick-a-pumpkin Voucher
$8

Each voucher is good for one pumpkin.

Wristband
$35

Wristbands are good for unlimited games and entries on inflatables. Wristbands CANNOT be used for dunk tank or food purchases.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!