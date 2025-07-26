Colorado County Habitat for Humanity

Fall Fest 2025

1119 Travis St

Columbus, TX 78934, USA

Scarecrow Contest Entry
$30
  • Who Can Join: Colorado County individuals, businesses, schools, and organizations
  • Entry due by Sept 30
  • How It Works: Participants decorate and display a scarecrow at their home or business.
  • Voting + Prizes: Send in a photo of your scarecrow by email to enter the Facebook Poll; winners announced Oct 31st.
  • Winning Categories are: Best in each town and best overall.
Event Sponsor
$50

This fall, Habitat for Humanity invites you to support our mission of providing safe, affordable housing by sponsoring a series of joyful, community-building events:

  • 🎃 Countywide Scarecrow Contest
  • 🧡 Pumpkin Patch Play Day for Kids
  • 🍽️ Pop-Up Dinner (Limited Seating)

As a sponsor, your support helps fund home construction, critical home repairs, and programs that directly serve families across our county. Sponsorships come with meaningful recognition, and the chance to make a real difference—right here at home.

Sponsorship Tiers Start at $50 and up.
Corporate and personal sponsorships are welcome.

✨ Let your generosity build more than homes—help us build hope, dignity, and community.

