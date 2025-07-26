Fall Fest 2025

This fall, Habitat for Humanity invites you to support our mission of providing safe, affordable housing by sponsoring a series of joyful, community-building events:

🎃 Countywide Scarecrow Contest

🧡 Pumpkin Patch Play Day for Kids

🍽️ Pop-Up Dinner (Limited Seating)

As a sponsor, your support helps fund home construction, critical home repairs, and programs that directly serve families across our county. Sponsorships come with meaningful recognition, and the chance to make a real difference—right here at home.

Sponsorship Tiers Start at $50 and up.

Corporate and personal sponsorships are welcome.

✨ Let your generosity build more than homes—help us build hope, dignity, and community.