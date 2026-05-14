Pumpkin Run Sponsorship

About this event
• Your company name and logo prominently incorporated into the event title, website, t-shirts, Facebook ads & printed materials.
• Awards stage and microphone time with event emcee to address audience of over 1,000 thankful participants
• Prime location for exclusive 10x10 tents (2), tables and chairs to be setup for your promotional materials.
• Your banner to be displayed front and center on stage
• Your banner in front of trophy table
• 25 race entries
• Your company name and logo prominently incorporated into the website, back of the t-shirts, on all Facebook ads & printed materials.
• Exclusive 10x10 tent to be setup in the sponsorship tent area for your promotional materials.
• Table and chairs will be provided.
• Your banner to be displayed at the event stage to the left or right of title sponsor
• 15 race entries
• Your company name and logo incorporated into the website, back of the t-shirts, on all Facebook ads & printed materials.
• Exclusive space in the sponsorship tent area available to allow your staff to setup a tent distribute promotional materials.
• Table and chairs will be provided.
• Your banner to be displayed at the event
• 10 race entries
• Your company name and logo incorporated into the website, back of the t-shirts, on all Facebook ads & printed materials.
• Exclusive space in the sponsorship tent area available to allow your staff to setup a tent distribute promotional materials.
• Table and chairs will be provided.
• Your banner to be displayed at the event
• 5 race entries
• Your company name incorporated into the website, back of the t-shirts, on all Facebook ads & printed materials.
• Your banner to be displayed at the event
$
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