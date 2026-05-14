Grand Prairie Metro Rotary Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Grand Prairie Metro Rotary Foundation Inc

About this event

Pumpkin Run Sponsorship

Title Sponsor
$10,000

• Your company name and logo prominently incorporated into the event title, website, t-shirts, Facebook ads &amp; printed materials.

• Awards stage and microphone time with event emcee to address audience of over 1,000 thankful participants

• Prime location for exclusive 10x10 tents (2), tables and chairs to be setup for your promotional materials.

• Your banner to be displayed front and center on stage

• Your banner in front of trophy table

• 25 race entries

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

• Your company name and logo prominently incorporated into the website, back of the t-shirts, on all Facebook ads & printed materials.

• Exclusive 10x10 tent to be setup in the sponsorship tent area for your promotional materials.  

• Table and chairs will be provided.

• Your banner to be displayed at the event stage to the left or right of title sponsor

• 15 race entries

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• Your company name and logo incorporated into the website, back of the t-shirts, on all Facebook ads &amp; printed materials.

• Exclusive space in the sponsorship tent area available to allow your staff to setup a tent distribute promotional materials.  

• Table and chairs will be provided.

• Your banner to be displayed at the event

• 10 race entries

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

• Your company name and logo incorporated into the website, back of the t-shirts, on all Facebook ads &amp; printed materials.

• Exclusive space in the sponsorship tent area available to allow your staff to setup a tent distribute promotional materials.  

• Table and chairs will be provided.

• Your banner to be displayed at the event

• 5 race entries

Bronze Sponsor
$500

• Your company name incorporated into the website, back of the t-shirts, on all Facebook ads &amp; printed materials.

• Your banner to be displayed at the event

Add a donation for Grand Prairie Metro Rotary Foundation Inc

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