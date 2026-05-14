Pumpkin Run Sponsorship

• Your company name and logo prominently incorporated into the event title, website, t-shirts, Facebook ads & printed materials.

• Awards stage and microphone time with event emcee to address audience of over 1,000 thankful participants

• Prime location for exclusive 10x10 tents (2), tables and chairs to be setup for your promotional materials.

• Your banner to be displayed front and center on stage

• Your banner in front of trophy table

• 25 race entries