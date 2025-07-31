Rapid Benefits Group Fund Inc

Rapid Benefits Group Fund Inc

About this event

Pumpkin Spice & Reproductive Rights 2025 Sponsorships

1320 S Monroe St

Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA

$10,000 Event Sponsor
$10,000

🎃 8 reserved seating sponsor tickets

🎃 Entry for 8 to VIP reception with Mark Joseph Stern 

🎃 2 reserved parking spaces at Proof

🎃 Opportunity to speak with audience

🎃 Private virtual discussion with Mary Zeigler and Mark Joseph Stern at a mutually-agreed upon date and time

🎃 Prominent recognition in event materials, if desired

NOTE: When you make your donation, you will be asked if you want to make an additional donation to cover the platform fee. The default is 17%. This money goes to Zeffy, the platform - and not to the RBG Fund. If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, just choose "other" in the drop-down menu and change the amount to $0.

$5000 Event Sponsor
$5,000

🎃 8 reserved seating sponsor tickets

🎃 Entry for 8 to VIP reception with Mark Joseph Stern 

🎃 2 reserved parking spaces at Proof

🎃 Opportunity to speak with audience

🎃 Prominent recognition in event materials, if desired

$2500 Event Sponsor
$2,500

🎃 6 reserved seating sponsor tickets

🎃 Entry for 6 to VIP reception with Mark Joseph Stern 

🎃 1 reserved parking spaces at Proof

🎃 Prominent recognition in event materials, if desired

$1000 Event Sponsor
$1,000

🎃 4 reserved seating sponsor tickets

🎃 Entry for 4 to VIP reception with Mark Joseph Stern 

🎃 Prominent recognition in event materials, if desired

$500 Event Sponsor
$500

🎃 2 reserved seating sponsor tickets

🎃 Entry for 2 to VIP reception with Mark Joseph Stern 

🎃 Prominent recognition in event materials, if desired

