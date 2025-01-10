Pumpkin Wall Farm LLC Business Sponsorship Program
Monthly Business Sponsorship
$500
The month you are assigned will be on a first come first serve basis and we will notify you of which month you will be spotlighted. If you have a specific month you want, if it is available we are happy to accommodate.
Two weeks/14 day Business Sponsorship
$250
The 14 days/2 weeks you are assigned will be on a first come first serve basis and we will notify you of which dates you will be spotlighted. If you have a specific dates you want, if it is available we are happy to accommodate.
One week/7 day Business Sponsorship
$150
The 7 days/1 week you are assigned will be on a first come first serve basis and we will notify you of which dates you will be spotlighted. If you have a specific dates you want, if it is available we are happy to accommodate.
