Hesed Place

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Hesed Place

About this event

Pumpkins & Payouts! BINGO at Hesed Place!

2619 Trent Rd

New Bern, NC 28562, USA

PUMPKINS & PAYOUTS ticket
$25

ticket includes 3 books of 10 BINGO cards.

Purchase is nonrefundable.


Food & Beverage
No outside food or drinks permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, supporting our mission.

Enjoy Responsibly
Please help us maintain a family-friendly, respectful environment. Disruptive behavior or intoxication may result in removal.

BITES & BINGO BUNDLE ticket for 1
$30

Total includes 3 books of 10 BINGO cards, 1 slice of pizza, 1 popcorn, and 1 non-alcoholic drink.

Purchase is nonrefundable.


Food & Beverage
No outside food or drinks permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, supporting our mission.

Enjoy Responsibly
Please help us maintain a family-friendly, respectful environment. Disruptive behavior or intoxication may result in removal.

Additional BINGO book add on
$5

Additional BINGO book of 10 cards; only available with purchase of PUMPKINS & PAYOUTS ticket <or> BITES & BINGO BUNDLE ticket.


Purchase is nonrefundable.


Food & Beverage
No outside food or drinks permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, supporting our mission.

Enjoy Responsibly
Please help us maintain a family-friendly, respectful environment. Disruptive behavior or intoxication may result in removal.

Add a donation for Hesed Place

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!