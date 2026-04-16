Pumpkins & Payouts! BINGO at Hesed Place!

About this event
ticket includes 3 books of 10 BINGO cards.
Purchase is nonrefundable.
Food & Beverage
No outside food or drinks permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, supporting our mission.
Enjoy Responsibly
Please help us maintain a family-friendly, respectful environment. Disruptive behavior or intoxication may result in removal.
Total includes 3 books of 10 BINGO cards, 1 slice of pizza, 1 popcorn, and 1 non-alcoholic drink.
Purchase is nonrefundable.
Food & Beverage
No outside food or drinks permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, supporting our mission.
Enjoy Responsibly
Please help us maintain a family-friendly, respectful environment. Disruptive behavior or intoxication may result in removal.
Additional BINGO book of 10 cards; only available with purchase of PUMPKINS & PAYOUTS ticket <or> BITES & BINGO BUNDLE ticket.
Purchase is nonrefundable.
Food & Beverage
No outside food or drinks permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, supporting our mission.
Enjoy Responsibly
Please help us maintain a family-friendly, respectful environment. Disruptive behavior or intoxication may result in removal.
$
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