Pumps and Pearls- 2026

About this event
• First come, first served seating (no guarantees)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket
• Seating for 4 guests- High Top Tables - Window seating
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 6 guests- High Top Tables- Window Seating
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 6 guests
(These are NOT High top tables)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 6 guests
(These tables are by the Stage and DJ- music may be louder)
1 table is on the left side of the stage, and the other table is on the right side of the stage. The tables are NOT next to one another)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 8 guests
(These tables are by the stage and DJ)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 8 guests (selling 7-8th is sold separately.
(This is a shared long table that accommodates 16 guests. Your reservation includes 8 seats, and you will be seated with another party of 8.)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 14 guests
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 18 guests
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 8 guests
(This is a shared long table that accommodates 14 guests. Your reservation includes 8 seats, and you will be seated with another party of 6.)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 6 guests (1 moving from general) payment for 5 seats
(This is a shared long table that accommodates 14 guests. Your reservation includes 6 seats, and you will be seated with another party of 8.)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
• Seating for 7 guests (Rail left)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
This table is reserved for President Heather Beasley
• Seating for 14 guests
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest
This reservation is for the Men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
$
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