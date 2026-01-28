Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.-Lambda Phi Omega Chapter

About this event

Pumps and Pearls- 2026

1148 Main Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

General Admission
$75

• First come, first served seating (no guarantees)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket

Table Reservation for 4- HIGH TOP WINDOWS
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Seating for 4 guests- High Top Tables - Window seating
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Table Reservation for 6: HIGH TOP WINDOWS
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Seating for 6 guests- High Top Tables- Window Seating
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Table Reservation for 6
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Seating for 6 guests

(These are NOT High top tables)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Table Reservation for 6 -STAGE
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Seating for 6 guests

(These tables are by the Stage and DJ- music may be louder)

1 table is on the left side of the stage, and the other table is on the right side of the stage. The tables are NOT next to one another)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Table Reservation for 8-STAGE
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Seating for 8 guests

(These tables are by the stage and DJ)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Table Reservation for 8-(16 SPLIT)
$525
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Seating for 8 guests (selling 7-8th is sold separately.


(This is a shared long table that accommodates 16 guests. Your reservation includes 8 seats, and you will be seated with another party of 8.)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Table Reservation for 14
$1,050
This is a group ticket, it includes 14 tickets

• Seating for 14 guests

• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Table Reservation for 18
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 18 tickets

• Seating for 18 guests

• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Table Reservation for 14 (SPLIT) 8- seats
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Seating for 8 guests


(This is a shared long table that accommodates 14 guests. Your reservation includes 8 seats, and you will be seated with another party of 6.)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Table Reservation for 14 SPLIT- 6 seats available
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Seating for 6 guests (1 moving from general) payment for 5 seats


(This is a shared long table that accommodates 14 guests. Your reservation includes 6 seats, and you will be seated with another party of 8.)
• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

RAIL 7
$525
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

• Seating for 7 guests (Rail left)

• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

RAIL 7
$75
Presidential Table
$1,050
This is a group ticket, it includes 14 tickets

This table is reserved for President Heather Beasley

• Seating for 14 guests


• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)
• Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres + 1 drink ticket for each guest

Men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
$700

This reservation is for the Men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.



• Parking not included (Nautica lot available)

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.-Lambda Phi Omega Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!