Punch card for 6 Sessions: Open Studio for Mixed Media and Wildcraft & Miniatures

Punch card good for 6 (3 hour) sessions: Open Studio for Mixed Media and Wildcraft & Miniatures. Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Beehive Community Studio Sliding scale $120 - $240 (materials fees are included in your purchase) * Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the high end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

Punch card good for 6 (3 hour) sessions: Open Studio for Mixed Media and Wildcraft & Miniatures. Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Beehive Community Studio Sliding scale $120 - $240 (materials fees are included in your purchase) * Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the high end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

More details...