Summer 2026 Punch Cards

Students with this punch card can attend an unlimited amount of the following classes:

Monday, June 8

5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Wednesday, June 10

6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Monday, June 15

5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Wednesday, June 17

6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Monday, June 22

5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Wednesday, June 24

6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Monday, July 6

5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Wednesday, July 8

6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Monday, July 13

5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Wednesday, July 15

6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Monday, July 20

5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Wednesday, July 22

6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Monday, August 17

5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

Wednesday, August 19

6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique

