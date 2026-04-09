Johnstown Concert Ballet

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Johnstown Concert Ballet

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Summer 2026 Punch Cards

Parent & Child (Ages 2-5) item
Parent & Child (Ages 2-5)
$30

Students with this punch card can attend 5 of the following classes:

  • 5:00-5:30PM Wednesday, June 10
  • 9:30-10:00AM Saturday, June 13
  • 5:00-5:30PM Wednesday, June 17
  • 9:30-10:00AM Saturday, June 20
  • 5:00-5:30PM Wednesday, June 24
  • 9:30-10:00AM Saturday, June 27
  • 5:00-5:30PM Wednesday, July 8
  • 9:30-10:00AM Saturday, July 11
  • 5:00-5:30PM Wednesday, July 15
  • 9:30-10:00AM Saturday, July 18
  • 5:00-5:30PM Wednesday, July 22
  • 9:30-10:00AM Saturday, July 25
  • 5:00-5:30PM Wednesday, August 19
  • 9:30-10:00AM Saturday, August 22
  • 5:00-5:30PM Wednesday, August 26
  • 9:30-10:00AM Saturday, August 29
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Pre-Ballet (Ages 4-6) item
Pre-Ballet (Ages 4-6)
$45

Students with this punch card can attend 5 of the following classes:

  • 5:30-6:15PM Wednesday, June 10
  • 10:00-10:45AM Saturday, June 13
  • 5:30-6:15PM Wednesday, June 17
  • 10:00-10:45AM Saturday, June 20
  • 5:30-6:15PM Wednesday, June 24
  • 10:00-10:45AM Saturday, June 27
  • 5:30-6:15PM Wednesday, July 8
  • 10:00-10:45AM Saturday, July 11
  • 5:30-6:15PM Wednesday, July 15
  • 10:00-10:45AM Saturday, July 18
  • 5:30-6:15PM Wednesday, July 22
  • 10:00-10:45AM Saturday, July 25
  • 5:30-6:15PM Wednesday, August 19
  • 10:00-10:45AM Saturday, August 22
  • 5:30-6:15PM Wednesday, August 26
  • 10:00-10:45AM Saturday, August 29
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Technique Flex Pass (Beg./Int. - Ages 6+) item
Technique Flex Pass (Beg./Int. - Ages 6+)
$60

Students with this punch card can attend 5 of the following classes:

  • Monday, June 8
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, June 10
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, June 15
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, June 17
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, June 22
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, June 24
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 6
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, July 8
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 13
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, July 15
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 20
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, July 22
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, August 17
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, August 19
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
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Advanced Training Flex Pass (Beg./Int. - Ages 6+) item
Advanced Training Flex Pass (Beg./Int. - Ages 6+)
$100

Students with this punch card can attend 10 of the following classes:

  • Monday, June 8
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, June 10
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, June 15
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, June 17
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, June 22
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, June 24
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 6
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, July 8
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 13
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, July 15
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 20
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, July 22
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, August 17
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, August 19
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
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Unlimited Technique Pass (Beg./Int. - Ages 6+) item
Unlimited Technique Pass (Beg./Int. - Ages 6+)
$165

Students with this punch card can attend an unlimited amount of the following classes:

  • Monday, June 8
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, June 10
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, June 15
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, June 17
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, June 22
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, June 24
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 6
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, July 8
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 13
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, July 15
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 20
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, July 22
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, August 17
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Wednesday, August 19
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
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Unlimited Advanced Training Pass (Beg./Int. - Ages 6+) item
Unlimited Advanced Training Pass (Beg./Int. - Ages 6+)
$215

Students with this punch card can attend an unlimited amount of the following classes:

  • Monday, June 8
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, June 10
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, June 15
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, June 17
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, June 22
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, June 24
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 6
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, July 8
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 13
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, July 15
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, July 20
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, July 22
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
  • Monday, August 17
    • 5:00-6:30PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
    • 6:30-7:15PM Jr. Conditioning
  • Wednesday, August 19
    • 6:15-7:45PM Beg./Int. Ballet Technique
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Technique Flex Pass (Int./Adv. - Ages 10+) item
Technique Flex Pass (Int./Adv. - Ages 10+)
$60

Students with this punch card can attend 5 of the following classes:

  • Tuesday, June 9
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 11
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, June 16
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 18
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, June 23
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 25
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, July 7
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 9
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, July 14
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 16
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, July 21
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 23
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, August 18
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, August 20
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, Augsut 25
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, August 27
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
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Advanced Training Flex Pass (Int./Adv. - Ages 10+) item
Advanced Training Flex Pass (Int./Adv. - Ages 10+)
$100

Students with this punch card can attend 10 of the following classes:

  • Monday, June 8
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, June 9
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 11
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, June 15
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, June 16
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 18
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, June 22
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, June 23
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 25
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, July 6
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, July 7
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 9
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, July 13
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, July 14
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 16
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, July 20
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, July 21
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 23
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, August 17
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, August 18
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, August 20
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, August 24
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, Augsut 25
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, August 27
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
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Unlimited Technique Pass (Int./Adv. - Ages 10+) item
Unlimited Technique Pass (Int./Adv. - Ages 10+)
$165

Students with this punch card can attend any of the following classes:


  • Tuesday, June 9
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 11
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, June 16
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 18
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, June 23
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 25
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, July 7
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 9
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, July 14
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 16
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, July 21
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 23
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, August 18
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, August 20
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Tuesday, Augsut 25
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, August 27
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
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Unlimited Advanced Training Pass (Int./Adv. - Ages 10+) item
Unlimited Advanced Training Pass (Int./Adv. - Ages 10+)
$300

Students with this punch card can attend an unlimited amount of the following classes:

  • Monday, June 8
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, June 9
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 11
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, June 15
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, June 16
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 18
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, June 22
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, June 23
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, June 25
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, July 6
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, July 7
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 9
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, July 13
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, July 14
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 16
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, July 20
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, July 21
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, July 23
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, August 17
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, August 18
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, August 20
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Monday, August 24
    • 7:15-8:00PM Pointe
    • 8:00-8:45PM Variations
  • Tuesday, Augsut 25
    • 5:45-6:30PM Pointe
    • 6:30-8:00PM Intermediate/Advanced Ballet
  • Thursday, August 27
    • Thursdays 5:45-6:30PM Sr. Conditioning
    • 6:30-8:00PM In
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