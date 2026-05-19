Punch Cards & Day Pass

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Just passing through? Grab a day pass for full desk access, Wi-Fi, and parking. No membership needed. Pay once and get to work.
Need flexibility without a monthly commitment? This card gives you 10 drop-in days at $15 each. Just grab a desk, punch in, and get to work. Valid for one year from purchase.
Our best per-visit value. Stock up on 25 days of desk access at just $10 each. Ideal for frequent visitors who want the freedom of pay-as-you-go without the full monthly price. Valid for one year from purchase.
Need a private space for the day? Reserve a small private office (42 sq. ft.) with full building access, Wi-Fi, and parking. No monthly commitment required. Perfect for focused work, client calls, or a quiet day out of the house.
Bring your team for the day. Reserve a medium private office (90 sq. ft., up to 4 people) with full building access, Wi-Fi, and parking. Great for off-sites, working sessions, or trying out the space before committing to a membership.
Reserve our large private office (132 sq. ft., up to 6 people) for a full day. Includes building access, Wi-Fi, and parking. Ideal for team meetings, workshops, or collaborative work sessions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!