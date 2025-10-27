Punch, Pop & Paint: Grateful Gathering Sponsorship
Perfect for individuals or small supporters.
Includes:
- Name listed on event thank-you board
- Shoutout on event social media post
- One free entry ticket
Ideal for local small businesses.
Includes:
- Logo on event flyer and social media posts
- Mention during the event
- One free entry + one raffle entry
For those wanting more visibility.
Includes:
- Logo on flyer, social media, and event banner
- Verbal acknowledgment during opening and raffle
- Two free entries + two raffle entries
Top-level community partner spot.
Includes:
- Prominent logo placement on all materials
- Booth/table space for promotion
- Shoutout before and after the event
- Three free entries + three raffle entries
