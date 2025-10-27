Youth Mentoring And At Risk Intervention

Hosted by

Youth Mentoring And At Risk Intervention

About this event

Punch, Pop & Paint: Grateful Gathering Sponsorship

Friend Sponsor
$50

Perfect for individuals or small supporters.
Includes:

  • Name listed on event thank-you board
  • Shoutout on event social media post
  • One free entry ticket
Community Sponsor
$75

Ideal for local small businesses.
Includes:

  • Logo on event flyer and social media posts
  • Mention during the event
  • One free entry + one raffle entry
Supporting Sponsor
$150

For those wanting more visibility.
Includes:

  • Logo on flyer, social media, and event banner
  • Verbal acknowledgment during opening and raffle
  • Two free entries + two raffle entries
Event Partner
$250

Top-level community partner spot.
Includes:

  • Prominent logo placement on all materials
  • Booth/table space for promotion
  • Shoutout before and after the event
  • Three free entries + three raffle entries
Add a donation for Youth Mentoring And At Risk Intervention

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!