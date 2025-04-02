Punjabi Society Of Greater Houston's Vaisakhi 2025

🔥 Get ready for your chance to WIN BIG! 🔥 A. Musaafer - Chef"s Tasting Menu for two guests B. Kiran's - High Tea for two guests C. Aling Restaurant - Dinner for two guests D. Neil & Simran Patel - Two Porcelain Tea Sets E. - Hidden Treasure - Ladies designer suit All lucky winners will be drawn during the show on April 19th. (Don't have to be present to win) Tag your friends, spread the word, and let’s make this raffle EPIC! #va25 * Beverages, Taxes & Gratuity not included.

🔥 Get ready for your chance to WIN BIG! 🔥 A. Musaafer - Chef"s Tasting Menu for two guests B. Kiran's - High Tea for two guests C. Aling Restaurant - Dinner for two guests D. Neil & Simran Patel - Two Porcelain Tea Sets E. - Hidden Treasure - Ladies designer suit All lucky winners will be drawn during the show on April 19th. (Don't have to be present to win) Tag your friends, spread the word, and let’s make this raffle EPIC! #va25 * Beverages, Taxes & Gratuity not included.

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