Puppetry Club

Learn more about and practice puppet performance skills, Design and make your own quality puppet.
Grades 4–12
Starts: February 24th. Ends May 5th
Taught on Mondays at 4:00pm-5:30pm
Instructor: Susan Neidert
Learn more about and practice puppet performance skills, Design and make your own quality puppet.
Grades 4–12
Starts: February 24th. Ends May 5th
Taught on Mondays at 4:00pm-5:30pm
Instructor: Susan Neidert
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