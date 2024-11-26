Hosted by

Brigham City Fine Arts Council

About this event

Puppetry Club

58 S 100 W

Brigham City, UT 84302

Puppetry Club item
Puppetry Club
$75
Learn more about and practice puppet performance skills, Design and make your own quality puppet. Grades 4–12 Starts: February 24th. Ends May 5th Taught on Mondays at 4:00pm-5:30pm Instructor: Susan Neidert

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