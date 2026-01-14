Chez Malinois LLC dba Rescue Garage

Hosted by

Chez Malinois LLC dba Rescue Garage

About this event

Sales closed

Valentine Puppy Grams

Within 20 miles of Rescue Garage

Add a donation for Chez Malinois LLC dba Rescue Garage

$

Puppy Gram Time 10 AM item
Puppy Gram Time 10 AM
$100

30 - 45 Minutes

**These pictures may not represent the puppy or puppies you see at your event.

Puppy Gram Time 12PM item
Puppy Gram Time 12PM
$100

30 - 45 Minutes

**These pictures may not represent the puppy or puppies you see at your event.

Puppy Gram Time 2 PM item
Puppy Gram Time 2 PM
$100

30 - 45 Minutes

**These pictures may not represent the puppy or puppies you see at your event.

Puppy Gram Time 4 PM item
Puppy Gram Time 4 PM
$100

30 - 45 Minutes

**These pictures may not represent the puppy or puppies you see at your event.

Puppy Gram Time 6 PM item
Puppy Gram Time 6 PM
$100

30 - 45 Minutes

**These pictures may not represent the puppy or puppies you see at your event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!