Puppy Kisses Raffle for Freedom Ride Rescue

ALOKA PAINTING
$5

A beautiful one of a kind hand drawn portrait of Aloka ... the stray dog who joined the harrowing WALK OF PEACE with Monks from Texas to Washington, D.C. Created and donated by the talented Gwenn Glotnis.

SKINNY DIPPING
$5

Handcrafted sea grove pottery chip and dip platter, solid surface cutting board, footed dog mug, simply savory divine dill, spinach palm dip mixes, pita chips.

FANCY PANTS
$5

Cell phone crossbody carrier, rose sparkling wine, confetti cannon, dazzling travel wine cooler, Ghirardelli chocolates, hearts jewelry dish, dog spa kit, royal tiara, posh pooches knitting.

SELF LOVE WEEKENDER
$5

paint your lips red weekend tote, love box contents, sunshine hydration tumbler, Burts bees essentials, ultra fragrance duo with carry bag, Dr. Teals stress reliever foaming bath, safety whistle keychain.

2 LIPS LARGE YARD WIND SPINNER
$5

2 lips large yard wind spinner

CHANNELING MY INNER MULE
$5

Moscow Mule mugs, Titos Vodka, Ginder Beer,Recipe Towel.positive vibes mule

I'D CLIMB A MOUNTAIN FOR YOU
$5

Lightweight Freedom Ride backpack, contains, dog hiking kit, dog jerky treats, beef jerky for humans, sturdy hydration tumbler, dogwood calming stick, portable dog water and food container.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR
$5

Essential oil auto diffuser, 2 packs is essential oils, Dr. Teals foaming bath (coconut), teacup candle, tea leaves, tea infuser bottle, scented lava lamp pens.

