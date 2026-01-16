Hosted by

Moore First United Methodist Church

About this event

Sales closed

Pura Vida Center Piece Silent Auction

Pick-up location

201 W Main St, Moore, OK 73160, USA

#1 Center Piece item
#1 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.

#2 Center Piece item
#2 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.

#3 Center Piece item
#3 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.

#4 Center Piece item
#4 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.

#5 Center Piece item
#5 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.

#6 Center Piece item
#6 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.

#7 Center Piece item
#7 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.

#8 Center Piece item
#8 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.

#9 Center Piece item
#9 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.

#10 Center Piece item
#10 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.

#11 Center Piece item
#11 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.

#12 Center Piece item
#12 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.

#13 Center Piece item
#13 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.

#14 Center Piece item
#14 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.

#15 Center Piece item
#15 Center Piece
$5

Starting bid

You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.

#51 $100 Gift Certificate Moonflower Florist item
#51 $100 Gift Certificate Moonflower Florist
$25

Starting bid

A $100 gift certificate for flowers generously donated by Moonflower Florist

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