Pura Vida Center Piece Silent Auction

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Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Lyn Diehl Florist.
Starting bid
You will have the pleasure of taking home this center piece with you tonight, generously donated by Moonflower Florist.
Starting bid
A $100 gift certificate for flowers generously donated by Moonflower Florist
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!