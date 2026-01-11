Pura Vida Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Let's get this par-T started with a fun golf basket.
Starting bid
Float into relaxation on this colorful rainbow pool island—because your backyard deserves a vacation too.
Starting bid
These two ceramic angels are ready to sit, smile, and silently judge your décor choices—in the most heavenly way possible.
Starting bid
Treat your feet to a professional pedicure and take home a nail set to keep things polished.
Starting bid
Unlike meetings, to-do lists, or road trips, His love goes on forever. A heartfelt item with a message that never expires. “His Love Never Ends”
Starting bid
A signature fragrance by Sarah Jessica Parker that makes an impression—no paparazzi required.
Starting bid
This Wicked Basket because being wicked should still be relaxing.
Starting bid
Eat More... Bid More
Starting bid
Hop to it and get to bidding.
Starting bid
Glow Big or Go Home
Starting bid
Sip Dig Repeat
Starting bid
Hoppy Bidding!
Starting bid
Love at First Bid
Starting bid
Pamper yourself like a rock star—without the tour bus!
Starting bid
Everything a girl needs for fun, glam, and a little self-care: makeup, nails, skincare, and accessories included.
Starting bid
Olive You a Lot
Starting bid
Guaranteed more exciting than your dad’s jump shot
Starting bid
Sweeten your day without saying a word… chocolate does all the talking.
Starting bid
Hey man, Valentine's Day is coming up quickly.
Starting bid
Cow print adds instant style… and makes it udderly impossible to ignore in this light.
Starting bid
Unleash prehistoric fun with this T-Rex shooting toy—guaranteed to make dinos jealous.
Starting bid
This LED lamp is so bright, it might just outshine your dad jokes.
Starting bid
Lounge in comfort while enjoying sweet Hershey Kisses—because relaxation shouldn’t be complicated.
Starting bid
Warning: may cause hair envy, compliments, and spontaneous “wow!” commentary.
Starting bid
Perfect for cozy nights, spooky vibes, or convincing your house it really loves holiday décor.
Starting bid
Perfect for relaxing muscles, cozy nights, lazy mornings, or convincing your toes they’ve never been happier.
Starting bid
This Stitch Basket comes with a Lilo & Stitch record, fabric friend, mug, and kite—everything you need for family fun, laughs, and mild chaos.
Starting bid
This large custom cement casting of an elephant ear makes a concrete statement—no trunk required.
Starting bid
Perfect for gardens, patios, or anywhere you want guests to say, “Wow… that’s ear-resistible.”
Starting bid
Warning: may cause compliments, curiosity, and at least one dad saying, “Well, that’s not something you hear every day.”
Starting bid
This Rustic Cuff black bead bracelet proves that simple style can still string together a great look.
Starting bid
This charm bracelet is a real wrist-taker—because believing in hope never goes out of style.
Starting bid
These Kirsten drop earrings feature bronze-veined turquoise-colored magnesite in the new fan silhouette—so yes, people will be fans.
Starting bid
Warning: may cause laughter, relaxed vibes, and dad-level jokes that somehow get funnier with every sip.
Starting bid
Perfect for holidays, backyard BBQs, or declaring independence from boring decorations.
Starting bid
This ring is lapis-tively stunning and guaranteed to rock your jewelry collection.
Starting bid
Perfect for game days, chilly stands, or letting everyone know where your loyalty stands.
Starting bid
Warning: may cause silky-smooth hands, relaxed smiles, and at least one dad saying, “Well, that was handled nicely.”
Starting bid
Perfect for relaxing, de-stressing, or convincing your muscles they’re appreciated (and slightly spoiled).
Starting bid
Perfect for flowers, décor, or pretending you have a magical butterfly whisperer on speed dial.
Starting bid
Great for dressing up, gifting, or convincing everyone you always have a silver lining.
Starting bid
Perfect for tail wags, fetch marathons, or teaching your dog the fine art of “treat negotiation.”
Starting bid
Drive Me Crazy… in a Good Way!
Starting bid
Antique Armoire: Louis XV Style Carved with Beveled Mirrored Doors
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Perfect for tracking steps, workouts, texts, and pretending you meant to stand up just now.
Starting bid
A signed picture from legendary coach Bob Stoops—proof that greatness really does come with an autograph.
Starting bid
Your guests will be thankful you bid on this set!
Starting bid
Do you like surprises! Enjoy items hand selected by our Mission Team while in Costa Rica in July 2026. The basket will not be delivered until after our mission is complete.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!