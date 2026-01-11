Hosted by

Moore First United Methodist Church

Pura Vida Silent Auction

201 W Main St, Moore, OK 73160, USA

#1 Golf Basket
$5

Starting bid

Let's get this par-T started with a fun golf basket.

  • Putter Prop
  • Book
  • Mug
  • Took Kit
  • Tees
  • Key Chain
  • Automatic Putty Cup
  • Valued at $30
#2 Float Set
$10

Starting bid

Float into relaxation on this colorful rainbow pool island—because your backyard deserves a vacation too.

  • H20Go Rainbow Dreams Pool Island
  • New children's swim trainer
  • Valued at $50
#3 Ceramic Angel Shelf Sitters
$10

Starting bid

These two ceramic angels are ready to sit, smile, and silently judge your décor choices—in the most heavenly way possible.

  • Donated by Bercher Ceramic Supply
  • (2) Ceramic Angel Shelf Sitters
  • Valued at $70
#4 Mylie’s Pedicure + Nail Set
$5

Starting bid

Treat your feet to a professional pedicure and take home a nail set to keep things polished.

  • Donated by Myle’s Nails & Day Spa
  • Pedicure ($40)
  • Bebe Manicure Kit
  • Valued at $60
#5 Women of Faith Sterling Silver Ring
$5

Starting bid

Unlike meetings, to-do lists, or road trips, His love goes on forever. A heartfelt item with a message that never expires. “His Love Never Ends”

  • Sterling Silver
  • Valued at $35
#6 Lovely Perfume by Sarah Jessica Parker
$5

Starting bid

A signature fragrance by Sarah Jessica Parker that makes an impression—no paparazzi required.

  • Perfume by Sarah Jessica Parker – 1.7 Fl. oz
  • Valued at $52
#7 Wicked Basket
$5

Starting bid

This Wicked Basket because being wicked should still be relaxing.

  • Purple Diamond Tumbler
  • Koozie
  • Bath petals
  • Chocolate
  • Valued at $40
#8 Chick-fil-a Basket
$5

Starting bid

Eat More... Bid More

  • 5 Sandwich Cards
  • T-shirt
  • 2 Cows
  • Large Cup
  • Mug
  • Pencils
  • Key chains
  • Sunglasses
  • Valued at $50
#9 Kiss a Kermit the Frog T-Shirt
$5

Starting bid

Hop to it and get to bidding.

  • XXL Kiss a (Kermit) Frog T-Shirt
  • And Gift Sack
  • Valued at $20
#10 No 7 Ultimate Skincare Set
$10

Starting bid

Glow Big or Go Home

  • No 7 Ultimate Skincare Set
  • Valued at $70
#11 Garden Teapot & Coffee Mugs
$5

Starting bid

Sip Dig Repeat

  • Yellow Ceramic Tea Pot
  • 2 Garden Trowel Spoon Vests
  • 4 Gardening Theme Mugs
  • Valued at $50
#12 Easter Basket & Wall Cross
$10

Starting bid

Hoppy Bidding!

  • Carved Wooden Wall Cross
  • Lent Daily Bible Reading Jesus Calling
  • Blue Bird Egg
  • Ceramic Cross
  • Treat Boxes
  • Welcome Sign
  • Sticker Sheets
  • Valued at $85
#13 Valentine Basket
$5

Starting bid

Love at First Bid

  • Date Ideas Game
  • Heart Candle
  • Heart Sunglasses
  • Cozy Heart Socks
  • Lounge pants X-Large
  • Hershey Kisses
  • Valued at $60
#14 Salon Centric Professional Haircare Basket
$20

Starting bid

Pamper yourself like a rock star—without the tour bus!

  • Donation provided by Salon Centric
  • Kenra Professional – Greatest Hits – Hair Products (3 items)
  • Greatest Hits – Moisture & Volume
  • Hempz Herbal Body Moisturizer
  • Pro Detangler Brush
  • Bath & Body Works; Body Cream, Body Wash, Hand Soap
  • Valued at $105
#15 Girls Beauty Basket
$10

Starting bid

Everything a girl needs for fun, glam, and a little self-care: makeup, nails, skincare, and accessories included.

  • Lip/cheek stain, Lip Gloss Clip On
  • Skin Care Mini Set
  • Squishmallow Clip
  • Make-up Brush Set
  • Press on nails
  • Earring Set
  • Valued at $60
#16 Gourmet Infused Oils Set
$5

Starting bid

Olive You a Lot

  • Donated by The Oil Tree
  • 3 Infused Oils 
  • Crackers
  • Cookbook
  • Valued at $50
#17 (3) Tickets to OKC Thunder Basketball
$30

Starting bid

Guaranteed more exciting than your dad’s jump shot

  • Donation provided by Ed and Diana Lynn
  • OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans
  • 3 Tickets for January 27, 2026, 7:00pm – Section 306
  • Valued at $200
#18 Ghirardelli Chocolate & Panera Bread #1
$5

Starting bid

Sweeten your day without saying a word… chocolate does all the talking.

  • Chocolate Tins
  • (2) Certificates for Choose Two Meal from Panera Bread
  • Valued at $40
#19 Ghirardelli Chocolate & Panera Bread #2
$5

Starting bid

Hey man, Valentine's Day is coming up quickly.

  • Chocolate Tins
  • (2) Certificates for Choose Two Meal from Panera Bread
  • Valued at $40


#20 Lighted Laptop Desk & Candle Warmer Set
$5

Starting bid

Cow print adds instant style… and makes it udderly impossible to ignore in this light.

  • Lighted Laptop Desk with Cow print
  • Candle warmer table lamp
  • Cozy candle
  • Valued at $50
#21 T-Rex Target Toy
$5

Starting bid

Unleash prehistoric fun with this T-Rex shooting toy—guaranteed to make dinos jealous.

  • T-Rex Target Toy
  • Value $30
#22 LED Table Lamp
$5

Starting bid

This LED lamp is so bright, it might just outshine your dad jokes.

  • LED Table Lamp
  • Valued at $30
#23 Pair Lounge pants & Hershey Kisses
$5

Starting bid

Lounge in comfort while enjoying sweet Hershey Kisses—because relaxation shouldn’t be complicated.

  • Lounge pants Large
  • Hershey Kisses - Cordial Cherry
  • Lounge pants Small
  • Hershey Kisses - Candy Cane
  • Valued at $40


#24 Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium
$20

Starting bid

Warning: may cause hair envy, compliments, and spontaneous “wow!” commentary.

  • Donated by Salon Centric
  • Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium
  • 1” Curved Styling Iron
  • 1” Extended-Barrel Curling Iron
  • Valued at $150
#25 Scentsy - Nightmare Before Christmas Warmer
$20

Starting bid

Perfect for cozy nights, spooky vibes, or convincing your house it really loves holiday décor.

  • Scentsy – The Nightmare Before Christmas Warmer
  • 2 Scentsy wax bars
  • Valued at $120
#26 Muscle Relief & Comfort Set
$5

Starting bid

Perfect for relaxing muscles, cozy nights, lazy mornings, or convincing your toes they’ve never been happier.

  • Wooden body roller
  • Muscle relief body wash
  • Muscle bath soak
  • Muscle rub
  • Gold Essence Hot/Cold Comfort Slippers– Microwave or Freeze
  • Valued at $60
#27 Stitch Basket
$5

Starting bid

This Stitch Basket comes with a Lilo & Stitch record, fabric friend, mug, and kite—everything you need for family fun, laughs, and mild chaos.

  • Lilo & Stitch Record
  • Fabric Friend
  • Mug
  • Kite
  • Valued at $55
#28 Large Copper Leaf Art
$20

Starting bid

This large custom cement casting of an elephant ear makes a concrete statement—no trunk required.

  • Donated by Tina Reed of Leafy Garden Creations
  • Large cement leaf custom cement casting of an elephant ear
  • Can be used indoors or outdoors
  • Valued at $125
#29 Pink Leaf Art
$10

Starting bid

Perfect for gardens, patios, or anywhere you want guests to say, “Wow… that’s ear-resistible.”

  • Donated by Tina Reed of Leafy Garden Creations
  • Cement leaf custom cement casting of an elephant ear
  • Can be used indoors or outdoors
  • Valued at $75
#30 Green Leaf Art
$10

Starting bid

Warning: may cause compliments, curiosity, and at least one dad saying, “Well, that’s not something you hear every day.”

  • Donated by Tina Reed of Leafy Garden Creations
  • Cement leaf custom cement casting of an elephant ear
  • Can be used indoors or outdoors
  • Valued at $75
#31 Rustic Cuff Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

This Rustic Cuff black bead bracelet proves that simple style can still string together a great look.

  • Rustic Cuff Black Bead Bracelet
  • Valued at $35
#32 Believe in Hope Charm Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

This charm bracelet is a real wrist-taker—because believing in hope never goes out of style.

  • Believe in Hope Charm Bracelet
  • Valued at $20
#33 Kendra Scott Earrings
$5

Starting bid

These Kirsten drop earrings feature bronze-veined turquoise-colored magnesite in the new fan silhouette—so yes, people will be fans.

  • Kendra Scotts Kirsten drop earrings feature the bronze veined turquoise colored magnesite in the new fan silhouette.
  • Valued at $48
#34 Wine Accesory Basket
$5

Starting bid

Warning: may cause laughter, relaxed vibes, and dad-level jokes that somehow get funnier with every sip.

  • Vino Pop Wine Opener
  • Wine Tote
  • Cocktail/Coaster Book
  • Socks
  • Drink Markers
  • 4 Wine Glasses
  • Valued of $50
#35 Patriotic Basket
$5

Starting bid

Perfect for holidays, backyard BBQs, or declaring independence from boring decorations.

  • Stuffed Eagle
  • Gnome
  • Star Cup
  • Flags
  • Table Décor
  • Welcome Sign
  • Cupcake Toppers
  • Value at $25
#36 Sterling Lapis Ring
$100

Starting bid

This ring is lapis-tively stunning and guaranteed to rock your jewelry collection.

  • Donated by Lewis Jewelers
  • Sterling Silver and laps ring with split shank and rope edging. Prong set with one 10x12 oval shaped lapis
  • Valued at $595
#37 OSU Basketball Tickets & Gear
$40

Starting bid

Perfect for game days, chilly stands, or letting everyone know where your loyalty stands.

  • 2 Tickets for OSU Mens Basketball
  • Saturday, February 14th @ 11:00 am
  • Section 210 Row 11
  • 3 Large OSU Jackets
  • 2 Ball caps
  • Stickers
  • Koozies
  • OSU tub
  • Valued at $250
#38 Mary Kay Basket
$15

Starting bid

Warning: may cause silky-smooth hands, relaxed smiles, and at least one dad saying, “Well, that was handled nicely.”

  • Donated by Dana Hannon
  • Pink Clay Mask
  • Mary Kay Headband
  • 2 Step Hydrating Sheet Mask
  • Satin Hands Shea Cream Citrus Rose
  • Satin Hands Shea Scrub Citrus Rose
  • Satin Hands Protecting Softener Citrus Rose
#39 Massage Package
$10

Starting bid

Perfect for relaxing, de-stressing, or convincing your muscles they’re appreciated (and slightly spoiled).

  • Donated by Alejandra Saldana
  • Massage Gift Certificate for 1 hour massage
  • Scalp Massager
  • Rolling Massager
  • Valued at $75
#40 Butterfly Vase
$10

Starting bid

Perfect for flowers, décor, or pretending you have a magical butterfly whisperer on speed dial.

  • Vintage Chinese Hand Painted Butterfly 12" Vase, Satsuma Moriage Style Elegant Gold Embossed Multi Color Butterflies, Crackle Glazed Surface
  • Valued at $75
#41 Silver Moon & Star Necklace
$5

Starting bid

Great for dressing up, gifting, or convincing everyone you always have a silver lining.

  • Marcasite & Silver Necklace
  • Valued at $30
#42 Dog Basket
$5

Starting bid

Perfect for tail wags, fetch marathons, or teaching your dog the fine art of “treat negotiation.”

  • Stress Dog Squeeze Toy
  • Pet Treat Launcher
  • Ball Cap
  • Pet Treat Photo Clip
  • 3 Dog Toys
  • Valued at $50
#43 Car Basket
$15

Starting bid

Drive Me Crazy… in a Good Way!

  • Think Organizer
  • Windshield Shade
  • Fry Holder
  • Owala Stainless Steel Water Bottle
  • Auto Spa Oil Diffuser
  • Lantern Set
  • Cross Ball Cap
  • Keychain
  • Valued at $100
#44 Antique Armoire
$100

Starting bid

Antique Armoire: Louis XV Style Carved with Beveled Mirrored Doors

  • Es grande: approx. 86" tall x 26" deep x 112 wide
  • Local Transportation available
  • Valued at $4,000
#45 Biolage Basket
$5

Starting bid

  • Donated by Steve Westfall
  • Biolage Professional Hair Spa Winter Hydration
  • Biolage Finished Spritz
  • Biolage Ultra Hydra Source
  • Biolage Gelee Styler (All Purpose Gel)
  • Biolage Full Density Spray
  • Valued at $180
#46 Women’s Blazer Blouse
$15

Starting bid

  • Donated by Sassy Looks Hair & Boutique
  • White Blazer Size Small
  • Aqua Blue Sparkle Blouse
  • Turquoise like necklace
  • Valued at $125
#47 Apple Watch & Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Perfect for tracking steps, workouts, texts, and pretending you meant to stand up just now.

  • Apple Watch Series 9 SB S/M GPS Model A2978
  • Size 41mm
  • Color Starlight
  • $25 Apple Gift Card
  • Valued at $375
#48 Bob Stoops Signed Picture
$5

Starting bid

A signed picture from legendary coach Bob Stoops—proof that greatness really does come with an autograph.

  • Donated by The Dugout - 2315 W. Main Norman, OK
  • Signed picture of Bob Stoops on the field in action
  • Valued at $50
#49 Temp-tations Presentable Ovenware
$25

Starting bid

Your guests will be thankful you bid on this set!

  • Temp-tations Presentable Ovenware
  • 46 total pieces
  • Fall Pumpkin Print
  • Valued at $350
#50 Mystery Costa Rica Basket
$5

Starting bid

Do you like surprises! Enjoy items hand selected by our Mission Team while in Costa Rica in July 2026. The basket will not be delivered until after our mission is complete.

  • Items from Costa Rica
  • Think coffee, chocolate....
  • Valued at $??

