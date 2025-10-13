Purcellville Makersmiths Artisan Fundraising Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This special item offers the opportunity for the winning bidder to get their name or a personalized message laser engraved onto this beautiful face grain board. An outstanding piece from Makersmiths Instructor Lyle Reger, it measures 17.25" x 10.5" and is a little over a half inch thick.
This Bocote wood pen was turned on a lathe by Member Dave Hamrick and finished off with gun metal nib and cap. At just five inches long, it fits easily into your hand and has a nice heft.
This beautiful ceramic platter made by Makersmiths Member Melinda Gretsinger has exquisite detail. Stamped and hand glazed, the added texture and blend of colors really add character.
This set of ceramic coasters was UV printed by Member Ralph Pugh. The UV Resin Ink they are printed with offers scratch-resistance and a bit of gloss sheen. They are 4" round and have cork backing.
The rich black walnut of this charcuterie board elevates it from being merely functional to a decorative piece that would bring character to any kitchen. Made by Makersmiths Member Nickolai Miller, it is 9.75" wide, has a serving area of 14" and an overall length of 21". Three quarters of an inch thick.
Dave Hamrick turned this marble wood bottle topper on a wood lathe at our Leesburg makerspace. The wooden handle fits snugly in the palm of your hand measuring at two and a half inches. Perfect for a simple, elegant holiday gift.
