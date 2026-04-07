PURCHASE A COPY - Breaking the System, by Lisa Marceau

An instant Amazon Bestseller in the Healthcare Industry category.



In this health-care book, Lisa Marceau shows how the current system can’t be fixed; it’s already obsolete, and something new is already rising in its place.

Since the inception of the US health-care system in the 1940s, there have been numerous attempts at reform. Medical professionals and patients alike have considered new ways to revise the health structure to better serve the evolving US health-care population. Accelerated by the technological revolutions, we now stand at a time where the digital generations offer hope through profound change.

This heartfelt story brings hope for the future of medicine and the whole health journey by drawing a distinction between a dying system and something new that is already here.

Author Lisa Marceau draws on her decades of expertise and leadership in health research, her deeply personal experience with the health system, and her integral connection to the digital generations. Breaking the System is a guide for those who are ready to rethink how health works on an individual and collective scale and who want to contribute to creating something better.

In this health-care management book, readers will:

Discover insights for health-care professionals who feel the fractures in the system and believe there’s a better way

Explore the work of innovators creating tools, technologies, and structures that meet people where they are

Examine why the current health-care model, though still powerful, is ultimately unsustainable and in need of transformation

A valuable addition to the bookshelves of anyone who loves books for doctors or books about health care as well as fans of Patients Matter Most, Reframing Healthcare, and The Price We Pay. Breaking the System is also a great choice when considering gifts for health-care students and books for medical students.

As Lisa Marceau says, “The individual consumer is the most powerful disruptor in health care today because they’re not just patients; they’re caregivers, decision-makers, and everyday innovators driving change.”

It’s time to meet the challenge with excitement and dive into learning how you can be a part of the future of health care.