PURCHASE A FLAG or Replacement Parts (copy)

PURCHASE A FLAG or Replacement Parts

Flag Kit
$60

Each $60 U.S. Flag kit comes with

1 - 3-ft x 5-ft U.S. Flag 100% Nylon with embroidered stars & sewn stripes (not printed)
1 - 10-ft aluminum pole
1 - Black ribbon
1 - Ground insert & cap
1 - Installation

U.S. Flag (3 ft X 5 ft) & 10-ft Aluminum Pole
$50

Flag & Pole come assembled - No installation - Flag has embroidered stars & sewn stripes (not printed)

Replacement U.S. Flag (3 ft X 5 ft)
$40

Replacement U.S.Flag (3 ft X 5 ft)

Replacement Pole
$15

Replacement 10 ft Pole

Flag Ground Sleeve & Cap Installed
$10

Flag Ground Sleeve & Cap Installed

Ground Sleeve (installed)
$5

White PVC sleeve insert

Ground Sleeve Cap
$5

Red Ground Sleeve Cap

Flag Protective Cover
$5

Flag Protective Cover for storage (muslin material)

Black Memorial Ribbon
$1

Black Memorial Ribbon

