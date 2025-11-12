All The Worlds A Stage

Hosted by

All The Worlds A Stage

About this event

Purchase Business Ads!

Business Ads: QUARTER PAGE item
Business Ads: QUARTER PAGE
$75

Business ads provide an economical way to promote your business to our patrons, and your target audience. Your advertisement will be seen during the run of three shows at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, and will be seen by up to 1,200 individuals per show, during the weekend run.


You create! Can include coupons & discounts as well! 


All ads are full color.

Business Ads: HALF PAGE item
Business Ads: HALF PAGE
$125

Business ads provide an economical way to promote your business to our patrons, and your target audience. Your advertisement will be seen during the run of three shows at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, and will be seen by up to 1,200 individuals per show, during the weekend run.


You create! Can include coupons & discounts as well! 


All ads are full color.

Business Ads: FULL PAGE item
Business Ads: FULL PAGE
$175

Business ads provide an economical way to promote your business to our patrons, and your target audience. Your advertisement will be seen during the run of three shows at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, and will be seen by up to 1,200 individuals per show, during the weekend run.


You create! Can include coupons & discounts as well! 


All ads are full color.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!