The Center at Stone Mountain / The Center for Symbolic Studies

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The Center at Stone Mountain / The Center for Symbolic Studies

About this event

🎟️Get Tickets for the 35th Annual Hudson Valley Beltane Festival

310 River Rd

New Paltz, NY 12561, USA

🌿Sapling Ticket
$25

Standard admission to the Beltane Festival. Your ticket helps support the artists, musicians, and many hands who bring this joyful community celebration to life.

💞Circle of Support Ticket
$45

By choosing this ticket, you help make the festival accessible to others while nurturing the creative community that gathers each spring at Stone Mountain Farm.

🌸Little Sprout Child's Ticket
$15

For our youngest revelers (Ages 2-12). Children are invited to wander the meadow, dance beneath the maypole, and experience the wonder of Beltane.

🌱Seedling Ticket
Pay what you can

Our pay-what-you-can option for folks with financial hardship. Choose a price that works for you and join the celebration.

🌳 Annual Membership (Individual)
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your Individual Membership includes:

• Admission for two people to the Beltane Festival
Rail Trail access parking
Year-round access to the grounds for hiking and exploring
Optional on-site camping throughout the year ($15 per night)*
Early access and invitations to special events and workshops at Stone Mountain Farm


Please note: Beltane festivities conclude at 6pm, and overnight camping will not be available on the day of the festival.


Become a member of The Center at Stone Mountain Farm and help preserve this beautiful community resource for years to come.

🪺Annual Membership (Family)
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your Family Membership includes:

• Admission for four people to the Beltane Festival
Rail Trail access parking
Year-round access to the grounds for hiking and exploring
Optional on-site camping throughout the year ($15 per night)*
Early access and invitations to special events and workshops at Stone Mountain Farm


Please note: Beltane festivities conclude at 6pm, and overnight camping will not be available on the day of the festival.


Become a member of The Center at Stone Mountain Farm and help preserve this beautiful community resource for years to come.

Add a donation for The Center at Stone Mountain / The Center for Symbolic Studies

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