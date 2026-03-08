🎟️Get Tickets for the 35th Annual Hudson Valley Beltane Festival

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About this event
Standard admission to the Beltane Festival. Your ticket helps support the artists, musicians, and many hands who bring this joyful community celebration to life.
By choosing this ticket, you help make the festival accessible to others while nurturing the creative community that gathers each spring at Stone Mountain Farm.
For our youngest revelers (Ages 2-12). Children are invited to wander the meadow, dance beneath the maypole, and experience the wonder of Beltane.
Our pay-what-you-can option for folks with financial hardship. Choose a price that works for you and join the celebration.
Your Individual Membership includes:
• Admission for two people to the Beltane Festival
• Rail Trail access parking
• Year-round access to the grounds for hiking and exploring
• Optional on-site camping throughout the year ($15 per night)*
• Early access and invitations to special events and workshops at Stone Mountain Farm
Please note: Beltane festivities conclude at 6pm, and overnight camping will not be available on the day of the festival.
Become a member of The Center at Stone Mountain Farm and help preserve this beautiful community resource for years to come.
Your Family Membership includes:
• Admission for four people to the Beltane Festival
• Rail Trail access parking
• Year-round access to the grounds for hiking and exploring
• Optional on-site camping throughout the year ($15 per night)*
• Early access and invitations to special events and workshops at Stone Mountain Farm
Please note: Beltane festivities conclude at 6pm, and overnight camping will not be available on the day of the festival.
Become a member of The Center at Stone Mountain Farm and help preserve this beautiful community resource for years to come.
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