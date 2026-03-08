🎟️Get Tickets for the 35th Annual Hudson Valley Beltane Festival

Your Individual Membership includes:

• Admission for two people to the Beltane Festival

• Rail Trail access parking

• Year-round access to the grounds for hiking and exploring

• Optional on-site camping throughout the year ($15 per night)*

• Early access and invitations to special events and workshops at Stone Mountain Farm



Please note: Beltane festivities conclude at 6pm, and overnight camping will not be available on the day of the festival.





Become a member of The Center at Stone Mountain Farm and help preserve this beautiful community resource for years to come.