Purchase your own Hotel Room

If you prefer to have your own hotel room during the Seattle trip, you can purchase an individual room for the full 2-night stay. This is optional and at your own expense. Booking a private room ensures personal space while keeping you close to team activities. Please notify team staff before purchase for coordination.
Individual Hotel Room – Las Vegas (1-Night Stay)
$180
If you prefer to have your own hotel room during the Las Vegas trip, you can purchase an individual room for the full 1-night stay. This is optional and at your own expense. Booking a private room ensures personal space while keeping you close to team activities. Please notify team staff before purchase for coordination.
Individual Hotel Room – Denver (2-Night Stay)
$280
If you prefer to have your own hotel room during the Denver trip, you can purchase an individual room for the full 2-night stay. This is optional and at your own expense. Booking a private room ensures personal space while keeping you close to team activities. Please notify team staff before purchase for coordination.
Individual Hotel Room – Oregon (4-Night Stay)
$744
If you prefer to have your own hotel room during the Oregon trip, you can purchase an individual room for the full 4-night stay. This is optional and at your own expense. Booking a private room ensures personal space while keeping you close to team activities. Please notify team staff before purchase
