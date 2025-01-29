Pure Chix Shop

ONE LADY- Fortified Friendships Luncheon
$30

This ticket covers admission for ONE LADY to attend the Fortified Friendships Luncheon $30

TWO LADIES -Fortified Friendships Luncheon
$50

This ticket covers admission for TWO LADIES to attend the Fortified Friendships Luncheon

FOUR LADIES- Fortified Friendships Luncheon
$100

This ticket covers admission for FOUR LADIES to attend the Fortified Friendships Luncheon

Pink Pure Chix Logo Shirt
$20

Pure Heart Matthew 5:8 Shirt
$20

White "Create in Me Pure Heart" Shirt
$20

Aqua Green, Clear, or Clear Tumbler Cup
$15

One on One Coaching Session with Terri -1HR
$75

Hey girl hey! Do you need one on one coaching? Look no further, here you can book an intimate one on one coaching session with me, Terri K! What are your goals? I can help you achieve them. Sign up today!

One on One Coaching Session with Terri -30MINS
$45

Hey girl hey! Do you need one on one coaching? Look no further, here you can book an intimate one on one coaching session with me, Terri K! What are your goals? I can help you achieve them. Sign up today!

Add a donation for Pure Chix

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!