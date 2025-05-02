PURE CINEMA USA - ICFF 2025 RAFFLE

One chances of winning
$3
This includes 3 tickets
PURE CINEMA USA PRESENTS ✨ ICFF 2025 EXCLUSIVE RAFFLE WIN A LUXURIOUS KENDRA SCOTT JEWELRY SET Featuring an elegant pair of earrings and matching charm bracelet or Pure Cinema USA T-shirt Your Chance to Support Christian Filmmaking! All proceeds benefit Pure Cinema USA's ministry (501(c)(3) nonprofit organization) SPECIAL FESTIVAL PRICING: • First ticket FREE! - 1 Bonus Tickets $3.00 • 2 tickets for $5 • 4 tickets for $25 • Best Value: 20 tickets for $50 Additional packages available at our booth JOIN US AT ICFF 2025 April 30 - May 4, 2025 DoubleTree Resort at SeaWorld 10100 International Drive Orlando, FL 32821 HOW TO ENTER: Visit our vendor table or Lions Club partners Scan QR code or request Google Form link Complete your entry Receive your raffle ticket(s) Drawing held: May 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM Winner need not be present to win *All proceeds support Christian ministry through film Pure Cinema USA, Inc. - Spreading God's message through the power of cinema
Two Chances at Winning!
$5
This includes 2 tickets
PURE CINEMA USA PRESENTS ✨ ICFF 2025 EXCLUSIVE RAFFLE WIN A LUXURIOUS KENDRA SCOTT JEWELRY SET Featuring an elegant pair of earrings and matching charm bracelet or Pure Cinema USA T-shirt Your Chance to Support Christian Filmmaking! All proceeds benefit Pure Cinema USA's ministry (501(c)(3) nonprofit organization) SPECIAL FESTIVAL PRICING: • First ticket FREE! - 1 Bonus Tickets $3.00 • 2 tickets for $5 • 4 tickets for $25 • Best Value: 20 tickets for $50 Additional packages available at our booth
Four Chances at Winning!
$25
This includes 4 tickets
PURE CINEMA USA PRESENTS ✨ ICFF 2025 EXCLUSIVE RAFFLE WIN A LUXURIOUS KENDRA SCOTT JEWELRY SET Featuring an elegant pair of earrings and matching charm bracelet or Pure Cinema USA T-shirt Your Chance to Support Christian Filmmaking! All proceeds benefit Pure Cinema USA's ministry (501(c)(3) nonprofit organization) SPECIAL FESTIVAL PRICING: • First ticket FREE! - 1 Bonus Tickets $3.00 • 2 tickets for $5 • 4 tickets for $25 • Best Value: 20 tickets for $50 Additional packages available at our booth
Twenty Chances at Winning!
$20
This includes 20 tickets
PURE CINEMA USA PRESENTS ✨ ICFF 2025 EXCLUSIVE RAFFLE WIN A LUXURIOUS KENDRA SCOTT JEWELRY SET Featuring an elegant pair of earrings and matching charm bracelet or Pure Cinema USA T-shirt Your Chance to Support Christian Filmmaking! All proceeds benefit Pure Cinema USA's ministry (501(c)(3) nonprofit organization) SPECIAL FESTIVAL PRICING: • First ticket FREE! - 1 Bonus Tickets $3.00 • 2 tickets for $5 • 4 tickets for $25 • Best Value: 20 tickets for $50 Additional packages available at our booth
Add a donation for Pure Cinema USA 501c3

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!