The Shul at Aish of the Rockies

Hosted by

The Shul at Aish of the Rockies

About this event

Parshas Zachor 2026 - Making Shabbos Together!

9550 E Belleview Ave

Greenwood Village, CO 80111, USA

Sponsor
$500

Expenses here and there add up. Help us make sure everything is covered

Soft Drinks
Free

If you choose this option please bring 15 bottles of soft drink and 15 seltzers. Have fun choosing some great drinks!

Challah
Free

If you choose this option please bring 15 Challahs. You can pick them up at the Deli or King Soopers, or order them from braided loaf.

Wine
Free

If you choose this option you are officially our connoisseur for the night! Please bring 8 bottles of wine, your choice!

Make the Salmon
Free

If you choose this option you're now a Chef! See you at Aish to make some great fish!

Pay for the Salmon
$150

We can't make salmon without salmon! Help us with the cost of fish

Security
$180

Keep our Shabbos meal safe!

Dip Master!
Free

Make at Aish OR buy a variety from the Deli. We need enough for 2 dips at all 15 tables. (I love Dill dip but the choice is yours! Hummus, onion dip, schug, techina, Turkish salad, matbucha and babaganoush... they're all great!)

Buy and Make the Coleslaw
Free

Buy 15 bags of slaw and ingredients for dressing. Dress it at Aish.

Pay for the Kugel
$150

Save yourself the grating and sponsor our Kugel!!

Pay for the Main: Chicken!
$150

The most important dish!

Green Beans
Free

Got to have a veggie dish! Keep us healthy by buying 10 pounds of fresh green beans and cooking them at Aish.

Savory Rice
Free

The Rice is Nice! Wow us with your best fancy rice recipe. Just bring a huge bag of rice and any ingredients you need and make it at Aish.

Make the Chicken
Free

Think you have what it takes to be a caterer? Show us how it's done and make the main for Making Shabbos Together!

Set the Table
Free

Buy some beautiful disposables and show us your flair setting the table!

Dessert
Free

Let's be honest, you can be everyone's favorite if you buy or make dessert for 150 people!

The Nosh Trays!
Free

What's a Shabbos table without some pickles, olives and whatever else you like! Choose an array of items for the first course and make sure to get enough for 15 tables!

Sponsor Franks and Blanks for Kids
$150
Add a donation for The Shul at Aish of the Rockies

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!