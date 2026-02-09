Purim After Dark

Hosted by
About this event
As a member of RJC at CBI enjoy our 3 hour event with food and unlimited beer, wine, seltzers and signature cocktails! We truly are thankful for all of our members who make us the community we are!
As a FRIEND of RJC at CBI enjoy our 3 hour event with food and unlimited beer, wine, seltzers and signature cocktails! We appreciate your endless support of us!
Purchase of one Prize ticket
Purchase of 3 prize tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!