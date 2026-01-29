Northwest Tucson Jewish Community

Hosted by

Northwest Tucson Jewish Community

About this event

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Purim Palooza!

Address of Private Residence Given Upon Registration

Add a donation for Northwest Tucson Jewish Community

$

Adult Registration
$20

Reminder:
Before checking out, Zeffy will ask for an OPTIONAL additional donation to help cover credit card processing fees and keep it free for non-profits.
To bypass this option, please click “Other” and change your contribution to $0.
No additional charges will be added to your registration fee.

Please Note:
If your plans change and you can no longer attend the event, your payment will be considered a charitable donation to the Northwest Tucson Jewish Community.
Thank you!

Child Registration
Free

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