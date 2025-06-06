Purple & Gold Scholarship Luncheon Silent Auction

1 - Charcuterie Board; 1 - $50 Hyvee gift card; 1 William Fèvre Champs Royaux 2022: a dry, medium-bodied Chablis. Fresh and floral with ripe apple, tropical fruit, zesty citrus and flinty mineral flavours well-defined on the palate, it is elegant and beautifully balanced with fresh acidity for seafood and grilled shellfish dishes.; 1 - Neyers Chardonnay: This steel-fermented wine offers good acidity and refreshing qualities without an excess of buttery, toasty elements from oak barrels. It was aged on the lees for a nuanced, toasty, minerally effect and is generous in tangy apple, pineapple and lime zest flavors.

1 - Charcuterie Board; 1 - $50 Hyvee gift card; 1 William Fèvre Champs Royaux 2022: a dry, medium-bodied Chablis. Fresh and floral with ripe apple, tropical fruit, zesty citrus and flinty mineral flavours well-defined on the palate, it is elegant and beautifully balanced with fresh acidity for seafood and grilled shellfish dishes.; 1 - Neyers Chardonnay: This steel-fermented wine offers good acidity and refreshing qualities without an excess of buttery, toasty elements from oak barrels. It was aged on the lees for a nuanced, toasty, minerally effect and is generous in tangy apple, pineapple and lime zest flavors.

seeMoreDetailsMobile