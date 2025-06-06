eventClosed

Purple & Gold Scholarship Luncheon Silent Auction

10 Brickyard Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701, USA

Silent Auction 1 item
Silent Auction 1
$40

Three jars of all natural honey, freshly harvested from local bee farm in Illinois- 🍯 1 - 32 oz jar 1- 16 oz jar 1 - 6 oz jar
Silent Auction 2 item
Silent Auction 2
$30

$25 Amazon gift card, RITC insulated water bottle, Onward Injury Law notebook with pen, small first aid kit, and a pair of shades
Silent Auction 3 item
Silent Auction 3
$50

1 - Charcuterie Board; 1 - $50 Hyvee gift card; 1 William Fèvre Champs Royaux 2022: a dry, medium-bodied Chablis. Fresh and floral with ripe apple, tropical fruit, zesty citrus and flinty mineral flavours well-defined on the palate, it is elegant and beautifully balanced with fresh acidity for seafood and grilled shellfish dishes.; 1 - Neyers Chardonnay: This steel-fermented wine offers good acidity and refreshing qualities without an excess of buttery, toasty elements from oak barrels. It was aged on the lees for a nuanced, toasty, minerally effect and is generous in tangy apple, pineapple and lime zest flavors.
Silent Auction 4 item
Silent Auction 4
$60

1 - RBT Decanter with Aerator and Stand ; 1 - Belle Glos Pinot Noir Las Alturas 2022: Deep and dark aromas of black cherry, sandalwood and incense make for a heady nose on this bottling. The palate is big and bold, loaded with ripe black cherry and boysenberry flavors, as peppery, incense-like spices add complexity and the texture stays lusciously creamy.
Silent Auction 5 item
Silent Auction 5
$40

1 - $25 gift card; 1 - Snow cone machine; 1 - Popcorn Machine; 1 - Carnival Funnel Cake Pitcher & Mic
Silent Auction 6 item
Silent Auction 6
$60

1 - Free Tire Rotation & Balance; 1 - 2XL Owen Tire Hoody; 1 - L Owen Tire T-Shirt; 1 - M Owen Tire T-Shirt
Silent Auction 7 item
Silent Auction 7
$20

1 - Free month of gymnastic classes; a booklet of coupons for Technique Tubling; 1 - Tank Top
Silent Auction item
Silent Auction
$20

5 - gift certificates for 1 haircut

