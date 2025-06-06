Purple & Gold Scholarship Luncheon Silent Auction

Three jars of all natural honey, freshly harvested from local bee farm in Illinois- 🍯
1 - 32 oz jar
1- 16 oz jar
1 - 6 oz jar
Silent Auction 2
$30
$25 Amazon gift card, RITC insulated water bottle, Onward Injury Law notebook with pen, small first aid kit, and a pair of shades
Silent Auction 3
$50
1 - Charcuterie Board; 1 - $50 Hyvee gift card; 1 William Fèvre Champs Royaux 2022: a dry, medium-bodied Chablis. Fresh and floral with ripe apple, tropical fruit, zesty citrus and flinty mineral flavours well-defined on the palate, it is elegant and beautifully balanced with fresh acidity for seafood and grilled shellfish dishes.; 1 - Neyers Chardonnay: This steel-fermented wine offers good acidity and refreshing qualities without an excess of buttery, toasty elements from oak barrels. It was aged on the lees for a nuanced, toasty, minerally effect and is generous in tangy apple, pineapple and lime zest flavors.
Silent Auction 4
$60
1 - RBT Decanter with Aerator and Stand ; 1 - Belle Glos Pinot Noir Las Alturas 2022: Deep and dark aromas of black cherry, sandalwood and incense make for a heady nose on this bottling. The palate is big and bold, loaded with ripe black cherry and boysenberry flavors, as peppery, incense-like spices add complexity and the texture stays lusciously creamy.
