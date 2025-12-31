Purple And White Gala

General admission tickets for our annual fraternity banquet are now available. Join us for a night dedicated to celebrating our brotherhood, honoring achievements from the year, and spending time with brothers, alumni, and guests.





The banquet will feature a formal dinner, awards, and a chance to reflect on the memories and milestones that made this year special. This is one of our biggest events of the year, and you won’t want to miss it.





Tickets are limited, so secure yours before they sell out.