Omega Blazer

A Purple Blazer with the Omega Psi Phi Shield is a distinguished garment that represents pride, unity, and excellence within Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Crafted from fabric such as a wool or polyester blend, it features a deep royal purple color, often complemented by a satin-lined interior for comfort. The fraternity's official shield is prominently embroidered or patched on the left breast pocket, symbolizing the rich legacy of Omega Psi Phi. The blazer is available in standard, tailored, or slim fits for a sharp, professional appearance. Some variations allow for customization your name. This blazer is ideal for fraternal occasions.

A Purple Blazer with the Omega Psi Phi Shield is a distinguished garment that represents pride, unity, and excellence within Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Crafted from fabric such as a wool or polyester blend, it features a deep royal purple color, often complemented by a satin-lined interior for comfort. The fraternity's official shield is prominently embroidered or patched on the left breast pocket, symbolizing the rich legacy of Omega Psi Phi. The blazer is available in standard, tailored, or slim fits for a sharp, professional appearance. Some variations allow for customization your name. This blazer is ideal for fraternal occasions.

More details...