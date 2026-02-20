Purple Day - Free Event

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About this event
$
Free community admission. Please RSVP so we can plan lei-making supplies, seating, and food tasting portions.
Includes RSVP plus a $5 suggested donation to help cover lei-making materials and event supplies. No one will be turned away—please join us regardless of donation.
Includes RSVP plus a $10 donation to help cover lei-making materials and event supplies. No one will be turned away—please join us regardless of donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!