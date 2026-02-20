Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii
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Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

Hosted by

Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

About this event

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Purple Day - Free Event

45-680 Luluku Rd

Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA

Add a donation for Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

$

Free Admission
Free

Free community admission. Please RSVP so we can plan lei-making supplies, seating, and food tasting portions.

Lei-Making Donation
$5

Includes RSVP plus a $5 suggested donation to help cover lei-making materials and event supplies. No one will be turned away—please join us regardless of donation.

Purple Day Champion
$10

Includes RSVP plus a $10 donation to help cover lei-making materials and event supplies. No one will be turned away—please join us regardless of donation.

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