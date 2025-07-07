Purple for Palmer 3rd Annual Epilepsy Walk

249 Roosevelt Dr

Hubbard, OH 44425, USA

Color Walker *Adult*
$30

Grants entry to the event, white Purple for Palmer t-shirt, color accessories, giveaways

Color Walker *Child*
$20

Grants entry to the event, white purple for palmer t-shirt, color accessories and giveaway

Entry Ticket- NO TSHIRT
$10

Donation to Purple for Palmer/Entry to the Event, does NOT include Tshirt

Sponsorship Level 1
$50

Sign with Name/Logo along walk

Sponsorship Level 2
$100

Sign with Name/Logo Along Walk

Name/Logo on T-shirt

1 Tshirt included

Sponroship Level 3
$275

Sign with Name/Logo Along Walk

Name/Logo on T-shirt

Name on Walk Banner

Social Media Shout outs

Offical Sponsor

2 Tshirts included

Adult t-shirt
$15
White tshirt with purple writing.
Child’s t-shirt
$10
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing