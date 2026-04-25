Pinellas County Veterans Association, Inc

Offered by

Pinellas County Veterans Association, Inc

About this shop

Purple Heart park Memorial bricks

4 x 8 Commemorative Brick
$150

A personalized engraved brick placed within the Purple Heart Memorial Park. A meaningful way to honor a veteran, loved one, or show your support while becoming a permanent part of the memorial.

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8 x 8 Legacy Brick
$300

A larger engraved brick offering additional space for your custom message. Ideal for families, organizations, or those who want to leave a more prominent tribute within the memorial.

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12 x 12 Signature Tribute Brick
$500

Our largest and most impactful brick option. This premium placement allows for a bold, lasting tribute with expanded engraving space to honor service, sacrifice, or dedication.

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4 x 8 Donor Brick (Replica Keepsake)
$40

Take your tribute home. This is an exact duplicate of your purchased brick, created as a personal keepsake with felt backing for display.

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8 x 8 Donor Brick (Replica Keepsake) (Copy)
$80

Take your tribute home. This is an exact duplicate of your purchased brick, created as a personal keepsake with felt backing for display.

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1.5 x 3 Souvenir Brick (Mini Keepsake)
$25

A smaller, handheld version of your engraved brick. Perfect as a personal memento or gift to commemorate your contribution.

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3 x 3 Souvenir Brick (Mini Keepsake)
$35

A smaller, handheld version of your engraved brick. Perfect as a personal memento or gift to commemorate your contribution.

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Donor Certificate
$12

A formal certificate recognizing your contribution to the Purple Heart Memorial Park. Includes your inscription and serves as a meaningful acknowledgment of your support.

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Add a donation for Pinellas County Veterans Association, Inc

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