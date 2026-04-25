Purple Heart park Memorial bricks

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A personalized engraved brick placed within the Purple Heart Memorial Park. A meaningful way to honor a veteran, loved one, or show your support while becoming a permanent part of the memorial.
A larger engraved brick offering additional space for your custom message. Ideal for families, organizations, or those who want to leave a more prominent tribute within the memorial.
Our largest and most impactful brick option. This premium placement allows for a bold, lasting tribute with expanded engraving space to honor service, sacrifice, or dedication.
Take your tribute home. This is an exact duplicate of your purchased brick, created as a personal keepsake with felt backing for display.
Take your tribute home. This is an exact duplicate of your purchased brick, created as a personal keepsake with felt backing for display.
A smaller, handheld version of your engraved brick. Perfect as a personal memento or gift to commemorate your contribution.
A smaller, handheld version of your engraved brick. Perfect as a personal memento or gift to commemorate your contribution.
A formal certificate recognizing your contribution to the Purple Heart Memorial Park. Includes your inscription and serves as a meaningful acknowledgment of your support.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!