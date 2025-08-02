Purple Mountain Recovery Inc's shop

Purple Mountain Recovery Inc

Michael Vick 4x inscribed fs rep helmet item
Michael Vick 4x inscribed fs rep helmet
$450

**Beckett Witnessed on 5/24/25 in Langhorne, PA** Inscription reads "2001 #1 Pick, Madden GOAT, Human Joystick, Speed Kills

Mystery box Rep Helmet
$300

1 Mystery box rep helmet authentic signature with COA

Randy Moss Chrome Mini item
Randy Moss Chrome Mini
$400

Beckett certified Randy Moss Chrome Mini Helmet Patriots

Mystery Jersey
$100

signed mystery jersey

Xavier Legette STS item
Xavier Legette STS
$400

Signed Salute to Service Xavier Lagette Panthers Rep Helmet Beckett COA

Authentic Speedflex Steve Smith Sr item
Authentic Speedflex Steve Smith Sr
$1,000

Authentic Speedflex Inscribed and signed by Panthers Steve Smith SR Oakley visor and 3d bumpers

Justin Jefferson Signed item
Justin Jefferson Signed
$350

Signed Authenticated Satin Justin Jefferson Vikings Helmet

Cooper Dejeon Rave Rep item
Cooper Dejeon Rave Rep
$700

Cooper Dejeon Eagles Rave Autographed Eagles Helmet COA Fanatics

Tedy Brushci Patriots TB item
Tedy Brushci Patriots TB
$750

Tedy Bruschi Signed TB FS rep Helmet

Dalton Schultz Authentic Speedflex item
Dalton Schultz Authentic Speedflex
$950

Dalton Schultz Signed Texans Alternate Speedflex Authentic Helmet, 3d bumpers and Oakley Visor

Eric Dickerson Rams item
Eric Dickerson Rams
$2,000

Eric Dickerson triple Chrome Inlay Inscribed Speedflex Rams Authentic Helmet

Mystery box Gold Rep
$400

Gold bag mystety box

