Hosted by

Omega Cares Of Nassau County Inc

About this event

Purple Passion After Dark - Grown & Sexy

763 Hempstead Turnpike

Franklin Square, NY 11010, USA

Women’s Waiting List
Free

Wow—thank you for the incredible response! 🎉
Women’s tickets for Purple Passion are officially SOLD OUT.

You may join the Women’s Waiting List to be considered if space becomes available. Please note that joining the waitlist does not guarantee entryWaitlisted guests will be notified on the day of the event only if spots open up.

Thank you for the overwhelming love and support—we can’t wait to celebrate with you! 💜

General Admission for Women
Free

Once you register, enjoy free admission, complimentary bites, bottle service, and an open cash bar with a chance to win a 50/50 raffle.

General Admission for Men
$10

Men’s Admission: $10 entry for an elevated night of entertainment, connection, and community support, complimentary bites, bottle service, and an open cash bar with a chance to win a 50/50 raffle.

Add a donation for Omega Cares Of Nassau County Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!