Purple Passion After Dark - Grown & Sexy

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About this event
Wow—thank you for the incredible response! 🎉
Women’s tickets for Purple Passion are officially SOLD OUT.
You may join the Women’s Waiting List to be considered if space becomes available. Please note that joining the waitlist does not guarantee entry. Waitlisted guests will be notified on the day of the event only if spots open up.
Thank you for the overwhelming love and support—we can’t wait to celebrate with you! 💜
Once you register, enjoy free admission, complimentary bites, bottle service, and an open cash bar with a chance to win a 50/50 raffle.
Men’s Admission: $10 entry for an elevated night of entertainment, connection, and community support, complimentary bites, bottle service, and an open cash bar with a chance to win a 50/50 raffle.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!