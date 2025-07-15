Purple Peace Foundation

Hosted by

Purple Peace Foundation

Purple Peace Car Show 4 Epilepsy

1501 S Harding St

Oak Grove, MO 64075, USA

Car Registration
$20

Registration and entry for one show car at the Purple Peace Car Show 2025. (Please register each car separately.) Event will be held, rain or shine, and no refunds will be given.

Vendor Booth
$50

Grants one vendor space approximately 10' x 10'. All vendors must provide own set up including tables, chairs and tent as desired. Electricity is not available. Event will be held rain or shine, and no refunds will be given.

Add a donation for Purple Peace Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!