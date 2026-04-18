Audrey's House

Hosted by

Audrey's House

About this event

Purple Purpose Giving Night

Online

General Admission – Join the Movement
Pay what you can

Join us for an evening of giving, healing, and community. Your presence helps create safe, restorative spaces for women and children impacted by domestic violence.


Supporter – Seed of Healing
$25

A simple but powerful step. Your support helps provide resources, care, and community for survivors beginning their healing journey.


Advocate – Circle of Support
$50

Stand in the gap for those rebuilding their lives. Your contribution helps expand access to healing-centered programs and supportive spaces.

Empowerment – Restoration Builder
$100

Be part of building something lasting. Your support helps create a sanctuary where survivors can rest, recharge, and restore with dignity.


Champion – Purple Purpose Leader
$250

Lead with purpose. Your generosity directly fuels Audrey’s House mission—creating safe, nurturing environments for deep healing and transformation.


Optional: Recognition during the event and within our community.


Add a donation for Audrey's House

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!