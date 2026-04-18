Purple Purpose Giving Night

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About this event
Join us for an evening of giving, healing, and community. Your presence helps create safe, restorative spaces for women and children impacted by domestic violence.
A simple but powerful step. Your support helps provide resources, care, and community for survivors beginning their healing journey.
Stand in the gap for those rebuilding their lives. Your contribution helps expand access to healing-centered programs and supportive spaces.
Be part of building something lasting. Your support helps create a sanctuary where survivors can rest, recharge, and restore with dignity.
Lead with purpose. Your generosity directly fuels Audrey’s House mission—creating safe, nurturing environments for deep healing and transformation.
Optional: Recognition during the event and within our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!