Royal Port Lighthouse Club Inc

Hosted by

Royal Port Lighthouse Club Inc

About this event

Purple Reign: Honoring Mothers a discussion on heart health and women of color

TBD

General Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

VIP Admission
$50

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP networking event.

Bronze sponsor package
$250

3 tickets reserved seating and access to VIP Purple Reign Networking event.

Silver Sponsorship package
$500

5 tickets reserved seating, priority access to Purple Reign Networking event, and 1/4 page advertisement in program.

Gold Sponsorship package
$1,000

8 person reserved table with priority access to VIP Purple Reign Networking event, 1/2 page program marketing space, opportunity to address guests.

Diamond Sponsorship package
$1,500

Priority access to Purple Reign Networking event, full table for 10 with full page advertisement in program, opportunity to speak at event, and vendor space at event.

Add a donation for Royal Port Lighthouse Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!