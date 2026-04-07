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About this event
One-time registration fee includes (1) person entry to participate in the Purple Reign Virtual Walk for Lupus Awareness.
Walk from anywhere during May 19–25, wear purple, and share your journey in our official Facebook group.
All donations support lupus awareness and community outreach initiatives.
🚨 Team Registration Policy:
Team of (5) Registration ($100) must be completed together at the time of purchase.
This option is for groups registering as a team and may not be used to combine separate registrations or add participants later for a discounted rate.
Walk together or individually from anywhere, wear purple, and share your journey in our official Facebook group.
All donations support lupus awareness and community outreach initiatives.
Your registration allows your group to participate anytime during the event dates of May 19–25.
Support the Purple Reign Virtual Walk for Lupus Awareness without participating in the walk.
This option is for those who would like to contribute to lupus awareness and community outreach efforts led by Gamma Lambda Epsilon Sorority, Inc.
No walk participation or posting is required.
We appreciate your support 💜
Support the Purple Reign Virtual Walk for Lupus Awareness without participating in the walk.
This option is for those who would like to contribute to lupus awareness and community outreach efforts led by Gamma Lambda Epsilon Sorority, Inc.
No walk participation or posting is required.
We appreciate your support 💜
Support the Purple Reign Virtual Walk for Lupus Awareness without participating in the walk.
This option is for those who would like to contribute to lupus awareness and community outreach efforts led by Gamma Lambda Epsilon Sorority, Inc.
No walk participation or posting is required.
We appreciate your support 💜
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