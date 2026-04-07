Purple Reign Virtual Walk for Lupus Awareness 💜

🚨 Team Registration Policy:

Team of (5) Registration ($100) must be completed together at the time of purchase.





This option is for groups registering as a team and may not be used to combine separate registrations or add participants later for a discounted rate.





Walk together or individually from anywhere, wear purple, and share your journey in our official Facebook group.





All donations support lupus awareness and community outreach initiatives.





Your registration allows your group to participate anytime during the event dates of May 19–25.



