Millington Elementary School PTO

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Millington Elementary School PTO

About this shop

Purple Up Shirts

Youth Small Purple Up Shirt item
Youth Small Purple Up Shirt
$12

The t-shirts will be as shown on Gildan brand 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend. 

0
Youth Medium Purple Up Shirt item
Youth Medium Purple Up Shirt
$12

The t-shirts will be as shown on Gildan brand 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend. 

0
Youth Large Purple Up Shirt item
Youth Large Purple Up Shirt
$12

The t-shirts will be as shown on Gildan brand 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend. 

0
Adult Medium Purple Up Shirt item
Adult Medium Purple Up Shirt
$12

The t-shirts will be as shown on Gildan brand 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend. 

0
Adult Large Purple Up Shirt item
Adult Large Purple Up Shirt
$12

The t-shirts will be as shown on Gildan brand 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend. 

0
Adult X-Large Purple Up Shirt item
Adult X-Large Purple Up Shirt
$12

The t-shirts will be as shown on Gildan brand 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend. 

0

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