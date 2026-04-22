Adult Enrichment Centers Inc

Offered by

Adult Enrichment Centers Inc

About the memberships

Purpose Circle: Monthly Giving

Full Day of Meals
$10

Renews monthly

Provides a full day of meals for one member, including breakfast, lunch, and a snack, supporting their ability to participate fully in the day’s activities.

Round Trip Transportation
$20

Renews monthly

Covers round-trip transportation for one day  for one member, ensuring they can safely and reliably access programs, community, and connection.

Hot Lunches for 5 Members
$30

Renews monthly

Helps provide five hot lunches for members, offering comfort, consistency, and a sense of care during their day.

Community Outings
$50

Renews monthly

Creates opportunities for group field trips for 8 to 10 members to enjoy meaningful experiences, from ice cream outings to seasonal experiences like berry picking, bringing joy, connection, and real-world engagement.

Class Experiences
$100

Renews monthly

Funds a full class experience for 8 to 10 members, from art and pottery to dance and creative expression, helping build confidence, connection, and new skills.

Month of Meals for One Member
$250

Renews monthly

Covers a full month of meals for one member, including breakfast, lunch, and snacks, ensuring they are nourished, cared for, and able to fully engage throughout the day.

Immersive Learning with Virtual Reality
$400

Renews monthly

Provides a full month of immersive learning and exploration through Rendever Virtual Reality, allowing members to travel the world, revisit meaningful places, and experience new environments without leaving campus.

Tai Chi
$400

Renews monthly

Supports four Tai Chi classes for up to 10 members at our Renew Center, promoting movement, balance, and overall wellness in a calm and supportive setting.

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