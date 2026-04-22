Purpose Circle: Monthly Giving

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Provides a full day of meals for one member, including breakfast, lunch, and a snack, supporting their ability to participate fully in the day’s activities.
Renews monthly
Covers round-trip transportation for one day for one member, ensuring they can safely and reliably access programs, community, and connection.
Renews monthly
Helps provide five hot lunches for members, offering comfort, consistency, and a sense of care during their day.
Renews monthly
Creates opportunities for group field trips for 8 to 10 members to enjoy meaningful experiences, from ice cream outings to seasonal experiences like berry picking, bringing joy, connection, and real-world engagement.
Renews monthly
Funds a full class experience for 8 to 10 members, from art and pottery to dance and creative expression, helping build confidence, connection, and new skills.
Renews monthly
Covers a full month of meals for one member, including breakfast, lunch, and snacks, ensuring they are nourished, cared for, and able to fully engage throughout the day.
Renews monthly
Provides a full month of immersive learning and exploration through Rendever Virtual Reality, allowing members to travel the world, revisit meaningful places, and experience new environments without leaving campus.
Renews monthly
Supports four Tai Chi classes for up to 10 members at our Renew Center, promoting movement, balance, and overall wellness in a calm and supportive setting.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!