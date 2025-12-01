Jacob Way Organization

Purpose Driven Series Subscription

🌱 Starter Support
$29

Renews monthly

Perfect for new founders in the start-up phase. Receive a Monthly Founder's Toolkit with a featured template, guide, or checklists, plus the newsletter to help you take clear, confident steps forward.

🤝 Builder Community
$79

Renews monthly

Ideal for leaders seeking ongoing support. Gain access to a monthly live Q&A session (5 PM CST, last Thursday of each month) where you can ask questions, learn from peers, and receive expert guidance — plus the newsletter to keep you connected and motivated.

🚀 Leader Accelerator
$199

Renews monthly

Designed for nonprofits ready to scale. Each month includes a 1-hour private coaching or brainstorming session, research of one mission-aligned grant opportunity, and the newsletter to ensure you’re always moving toward growth and funding success.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!